Around the NFL

Lions OC Ben Johnson explains decision to return to Detroit: 'It just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing'

Published: Feb 16, 2023 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a hot candidate to land a head coaching gig before he pulled his name from consideration to stay on Dan Campbell's staff.

"It's really simple for me," Johnson told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast for the team's official website on Wednesday. "It starts with this place and these people. Been here four years now and I believe in (principal owner) Sheila (Hamp) and what she's doing. (Team president) Rod Wood. Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and trickles down.

"This is as encouraged [as I've been] in my four years with the direction of the Lions and where we're headed."

Related Links

Johnson started his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant in 2012 in Miami, where Dan Campbell was the tight ends coach. Johnson was eventually promoted to TEs coach when Campbell became the interim for the final 12 games of the 2015 season. After three more seasons in South Beach, Johnson eventually landed in Detroit in 2019 under Matt Patricia. Campbell retained Johnson upon taking over in 2021 and promoted him to OC in 2022.

The Lions offense took off under Johnson's watch, with creative, smart play-calling that took advantage of Detroit's stellar offensive line and good weapons. His gutsy hook-and-lateral call in the finale against Green Bay was a prime example of an inventive call that worked to perfection. Johnson had several of those throughout the season.

The 36-year-old said a Garth Brooks concert at Ford Field early in his Lions tenure sold him on Detroit being a place he could win.

"I was thinking at the time and soaking in the atmosphere, and it was like, 'Holy cow, this is what a home playoff game is going to be like, and this is what I want to be a part of," he said. "This is what I want to feel. This is what I want to experience.'

"It made me feel some type of way and I kept going back to that as part of the process and you know what, there are so many good things going on here. So many good people, coaches, players, I love the offensive staff and everyone we have on board there. I love the players. I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day talking with my family it just made sense. Don't ruin a good thing."

Johnson will stick around for another season. But if his offense doubles down on its production and ingenuity in 2023, he probably won't be in Detroit through another head coaching cycle.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' as he looks to turn Minnesota's defense around

Brian Flores arrived in Minnesota with the goal of transforming the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense from a liability to a weapon. One way to do so: Be more aggressive. Flores told reporters Wednesday he is "aggressive by nature," and he isn't afraid to dial up the pressure in order to get the job done.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to doubters: 'In our rebuilding year we're world champs'

The theme, while it may include a bit of revisionist history, was clear Wednesday: The Chiefs were out to prove the doubters wrong in 2022. The Chiefs reveled in their glory during Wednesday's parade in Kansas City, and didn't shy from acknowledging what motivated them on their journey to another Lombardi Trophy.

news

Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory with none other than the fans. Here is all the action from the parade and what the players had to say at the podium.

news

Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

The confetti has settled long enough for Jason and Travis Kelce to review their historic showdown in Super Bowl LVII. The emotions of the loss are still too raw for Jason, 35, to decide how he'll proceed in 2023.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement after indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE