2023 NFL Draft

Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Detroit Lions snag quarterback Tanner McKee in Round 3

Published: Feb 13, 2023 at 06:02 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
  2. Listed heights and weights are via school measurements.

Pick
64
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Byron Young
Byron Young
Alabama · DT · Senior
Pick
65
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State · Edge · Junior
Pick
66
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
67
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via IND)
Andrew Vorhees
Andrew Vorhees
USC · OG · Senior (RS)


Pick
68
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior
Pick
69
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
JL Skinner III
JL Skinner III
Boise State · S · Senior
Pick
70
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Derick Hall
Derick Hall
Auburn · Edge · Senior
Pick
71
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tyjae Spears
Tyjae Spears
Tulane · RB · Senior
Pick
72
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Nick Broeker
Nick Broeker
Mississippi · OG · Senior
Pick
73
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Luke Wypler
Luke Wypler
Ohio State · C · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS (VIA BROWNS)

Pick
74
New York Jets
New York Jets
Daiyan Henley
Daiyan Henley
Washington State · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
75
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse · OT · Senior
Pick
76
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via CAR)
Riley Moss
Riley Moss
Iowa · CB · Senior
Pick
77
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via NE)
Andre Carter II
Andre Carter II
Army · Edge · Senior
Pick
78
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
Iowa · TE · Senior
Pick
79
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(via WAS)
Mike Morris
Mike Morris
Michigan · Edge · Junior (RS)
Pick
80
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Roschon Johnson
Roschon Johnson
Texas · RB · Senior
Pick
81
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Tanner McKee
Tanner McKee
Stanford · QB · Junior
Pick
82
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Karl Brooks
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green · DT · Senior
Pick
83
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
Iowa · LB · Senior
Pick
84
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Blake Freeland
Blake Freeland
BYU · OT · Senior
Pick
85
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Warren McClendon
Warren McClendon
Georgia · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
86
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Foskey
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame · Edge · Junior (RS)
Pick
87
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kyu Blu Kelly
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford · CB · Senior
Pick
88
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jordan Battle
Jordan Battle
Alabama · S · Senior
Pick
89
New York Giants
New York Giants
Joe Tippmann
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
90
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Asim Richards
Asim Richards
North Carolina · OL · Senior
Pick
91
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin · DT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS

Pick
92
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Daniel Scott
Daniel Scott
California · S · Senior (RS)
Pick
93
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via SF)
Sean Tucker
Sean Tucker
Syracuse · RB · Junior
Pick
94
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Harrison
Zach Harrison
Ohio State · Edge · Senior
Pick
95
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed
Michigan State · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
96
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Garrett Williams
Garrett Williams
Syracuse · CB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
97
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Owen Pappoe
Owen Pappoe
Auburn · LB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
Stanford · WR · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR KWESI ADOFO-MENSAH HIRE

Pick
99
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
KJ Henry
KJ Henry
Clemson · Edge · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR ROBERT SALEH AND MARTIN MAYHEW HIRES

Pick
100
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Kenny McIntosh
Kenny McIntosh
Georgia · RB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR RYAN POLES HIRE; PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS (THROUGH CHIEFS)

Pick
101
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Darius Rush
Darius Rush
South Carolina · CB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR MIKE MCDANIEL HIRE

Pick
102
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Saldiveri
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion · OG · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR DEMECO RYANS AND RAN CARTHON HIRES

