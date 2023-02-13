Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Detroit Lions snag quarterback Tanner McKee in Round 3

NOTES:
- The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
- Listed heights and weights are via school measurements.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS (VIA BROWNS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR KWESI ADOFO-MENSAH HIRE
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR ROBERT SALEH AND MARTIN MAYHEW HIRES
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR RYAN POLES HIRE; PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS (THROUGH CHIEFS)
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR MIKE MCDANIEL HIRE
PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR DEMECO RYANS AND RAN CARTHON HIRES