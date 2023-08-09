Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season 

The Commanders declined his fifth-year option for 2024, making this campaign the final year of his rookie contract.

Thus far, the reviews have come back glowing on Youngs' progress.

"It's good to see Chase moving around the way he did," coach Ron Rivera said. "He's lightyears ahead of where he was last training camp. I think that's a big deal for us."

Added edge rusher Montez Sweat: "Chase looks real good. He's starting to be more of a pro. He's always been a pro, but I think ever since the injury as far as the cold tub and the pre-practice (routine) and the treatments after practice and just things and stuff like that, that's why I think he's upped his game a lot."

Despite medical advances, devastating injuries remain career-altering. It's not a given that flipping the calendar 12 months will bring a player back to 100%. For some, it's true. For others, getting back to being themselves takes a couple of years.

Young noted he talked to Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller and Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about coming back from an ACL tear.

"They said: 'We just bounce back. That's just what we do," Young said. "That's my plan, and I guess y'all are just going to see what happens."