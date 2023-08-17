Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

"I gotta sit down with both (offensive coordinator) Eric (Bieniemy) and (QB coach) Tavita (Pritchard) and really evaluate it and make sure he's doing the things that we need him to do," Rivera said, via the team's official transcript. "And yesterday he had a really good day. We're really pleased with it after having to watch the tape and we'll see how it is after we get a chance to watch this tape together. We're traveling today, so we'll sit down tomorrow and go through it and talk about Sam and really just evaluate that and evaluate Jacoby (Brissett) as well. I mean, Jacoby did some really good things too, so we feel really comfortable about the quarterback room right now."