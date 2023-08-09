Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free'

Visually, it's clear Simmons isn't like most safeties. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, he's larger than most defensive backs, but with receiver-quality speed, he's uniquely capable of filling the role -- even if it's unorthodox.

Simmons has flashed a nose for the ball in his first few seasons, recording four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 16 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles. He did so while playing linebacker, too, which might end up being even more impressive in hindsight, if he's able to become a standout at safety.

For Simmons, it's about comfort and familiarity. Because Arizona declined Simmons' fifth-year option, his fourth season will be crucial to his future, so it's best to place him where he'll be most confident.

"He's been reliable back there, which is the first trait of a safety to me," Gannon said. "He's in the right spot all the time. He shows range and some hitting ability, a little bit of coverage ability, downhill striking ability. Long way to go, but I like where he is at."

A blueprint for Simmons' fit might already exist in Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton's 2022 tape. Hamilton earned Pro Football Focus' top grade among all NFL safeties despite not filling the traditional safety role in Baltimore as a rookie. Simmons could find similar success in Arizona's defense if it wants to take advantage of his versatility.

He's not the only former first-round pick who is changing roles. Gannon is also overseeing a shift for 2021 first-rounder Zaven Collins, who is moving from inside linebacker to an edge-rushing position.

But Collins still has time to prove his worth. Simmons is running out of it. He's encouraged by the results from his change, and hopes it will produce positive results.