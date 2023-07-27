Around the NFL

Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker didn't sign the long-term extension he sought but did get a pay-bump heading into his seventh season.

Baker received a raise in the form of $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Baker also received a raise for next season, Rapoport added.

Baker inked a four-year, $59 million extension in Arizona in 2020, a market-setting deal for the safety position that has since been leapfrogged. With two years remaining, Baker was set to earn $13.096 million in base salary in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. However, with none of that money guaranteed, the five-time Pro Bowler sought a new pact. When none materialized, he requested a trade back in April.

Related Links

The re-worked deal partially explains why there was no hold-in from the star safety as the Cardinals opened training camp this week. It also smooths any friction heading into the 2023 campaign.

In six seasons with Arizona, Baker has generated seven interceptions, 34 passes defended, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 7.5 sacks and 650 tackles. The 27-year-old safety has earned two first-team All-Pro honors and was named second-team in 2021.

With coach Jonathan Gannon entering his first training camp, having a leader and playmaker like Baker on the field should enable a smoother transition in the desert.

Related Content

news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans not yet ready to declare starting QB between Davis Mills, C.J. Stroud

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't yet ready to declare who's in position between Davis Mills and rookie C.J. Stroud for the starting quarterback job in the early throes of training camp.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey leaves practice early with apparent injury

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted back to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury during Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sean Payton takes shot at Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos, vows to do opposite: 'One of the worst coaching jobs'

The Broncos enter the Sean Payton era following an embarrassing 2022 campaign that floundered under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Payton's goal is to recalibrate the franchise that owns three Lombardi Trophies.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

Aaron Rodgers' pay reduction could immediately come in handy. Running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Calvin Ridley 'more motivated than ever' at Jaguars camp: 'Ready to get back whatever I lost'

Calvin Ridley is out to prove he's still one of the top receivers in the NFL. The Jaguars receiver opened up to Jeff Howe of The Athletic ahead of his first season in Jacksonville and return to football.

news

Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler set up last week's RB Zoom call with other top rushers to organize in the face of a diminishing market for their position. Ekeler told Tyler Dragon of USA Today it wasn't just a one-time meeting.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless'

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday provided him security to know his future is set. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday.

news

Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool knows the score heading into the 2023 season. "It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said Wednesday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' are 'inappropriate'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the latest to address the declining running back market with Jonathan Taylor a year away from free agency, calling a player category wanting "another negotiation" after agreeing to the CBA "inappropriate."

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'There's some complexity' to RB J.K. Dobbins' training camp absence

Asked Wednesday when he expected running back J.K. Dobbins to report to training camp, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh deferred to his back and said it was a bit of a cumbersome matter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More