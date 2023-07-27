Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker didn't sign the long-term extension he sought but did get a pay-bump heading into his seventh season.
Baker received a raise in the form of $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Baker also received a raise for next season, Rapoport added.
Baker inked a four-year, $59 million extension in Arizona in 2020, a market-setting deal for the safety position that has since been leapfrogged. With two years remaining, Baker was set to earn $13.096 million in base salary in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. However, with none of that money guaranteed, the five-time Pro Bowler sought a new pact. When none materialized, he requested a trade back in April.
The re-worked deal partially explains why there was no hold-in from the star safety as the Cardinals opened training camp this week. It also smooths any friction heading into the 2023 campaign.
In six seasons with Arizona, Baker has generated seven interceptions, 34 passes defended, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 7.5 sacks and 650 tackles. The 27-year-old safety has earned two first-team All-Pro honors and was named second-team in 2021.
With coach Jonathan Gannon entering his first training camp, having a leader and playmaker like Baker on the field should enable a smoother transition in the desert.