Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request

Baker inked a four-year, $59 million extension in Arizona in 2020, a market-setting deal for the safety position that has since been leapfrogged. With two years remaining, Baker was set to earn $13.096 million in base salary in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024. However, with none of that money guaranteed, the five-time Pro Bowler sought a new pact. When none materialized, he requested a trade back in April.