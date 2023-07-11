J.J. Watt didn't sign with Steelers in 2021 in part due to brother T.J.'s contract situation

Joining the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, J.J. Watt said that after his release from Houston in 2021, he considered signing with the Steelers to join T.J. and Derek. However, J.J. noted T.J.'s contract negotiations played a role in his decision to join Arizona.

"Certainly, it would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but T.J. was also going through the contract situation there, and the last thing I was going to do was come in and take any money away from his contract," he said.