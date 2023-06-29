Around the NFL

J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

Published: Jun 29, 2023
J.J. Watt joined a new team.

CBS Sports announced the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year signed a multi-year deal to be an NFL studio analyst. Watt will begin the gig in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

"I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I'm very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall," said Watt. "Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I've gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we're lucky, we'll share a few laughs along the way as well."

A first-round pick by Houston in 2011, Watt earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors five times in a decade with the Texans. The 34-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement in December.

Watt will be inducted into the Texans' Ring of Honor in Week 4 when Houston hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.

