Dolphins-Jaguars preseason game suspended after Miami WR Daewood Davis carted off with injury

The Dolphins-Jaguars preseason finale was suspended during the fourth quarter on Saturday night following an injury to Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis.

The Dolphins later announced that Davis was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further evaluation.

The Jaguars were in the lead, 31-18, at the time play was suspended.

Davis was injured after sustaining a hit from Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson as the wideout was attempting to catch a pass from James Blackman. Jackson appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Davis, which drew an unnecessary roughness flag after the play.

Davis laid motionless on the field after the play and was soon surrounded by worried players and coaches from both sidelines. Medical personnel immobilized Davis before placing him on a stretcher and transporting him from the field on a cart.

It was then Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson convened at midfield with officials and they were later joined by the Jaguars' Brandon McManus and the Dolphins' Christian Wilkins -- both NFLPA player reps for their respective squads -- to discuss the options for the game. After a few minutes, it was mutually agreed to suspend the game with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Davis, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky where he was named to the Conference-USA Honorable Mention team in 2022.