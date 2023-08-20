Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Week 2 preseason game between the Patriots and Packers ended early Saturday night following an injury.

Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson on a short completion to Packers receiver Malik Heath and was injured on the play with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Medical personnel immobilized Bolden before placing him on a stretcher and transporting him from the field on a cart.

Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, the team said in a statement after the game, and has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.

With both teams gathered near Bolden on the playing surface at Lambeau Field, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Packers coach Matt LaFleur met and agreed to end the game prior to the end of regulation. Officials made the announcement during the pause in action, suspending the game and effectively ending the contest at that point with the Patriots leading 21-17.