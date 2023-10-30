News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • DT Grady Jarrett tore his ACL in Sunday's game versus the Titans and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 2-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, and is now in line to return for Week 9 versus the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • C Connor McGovern suffered a dislocated knee cap during Sunday's win over the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that there is some damage the dislocation caused, but it's possible he won't need surgery. McGovern will get a second opinion and is considered week-to-week.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett (rib) will likely be a game-time decision for the Steelers' Thursday night game versus the Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. Pickett left Pittsburgh's game versus the Jaguars with the injury.
  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will not be available for Thursday Night Football, Tomlin said.

