NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT Grady Jarrett tore his ACL in Sunday's game versus the Titans and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, and is now in line to return for Week 9 versus the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- C Connor McGovern suffered a dislocated knee cap during Sunday's win over the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that there is some damage the dislocation caused, but it's possible he won't need surgery. McGovern will get a second opinion and is considered week-to-week.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (rib) will likely be a game-time decision for the Steelers' Thursday night game versus the Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. Pickett left Pittsburgh's game versus the Jaguars with the injury.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will not be available for Thursday Night Football, Tomlin said.