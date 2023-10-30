Around the NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 01:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A short week will make the going a bit tougher for the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision for the Steelers prior to their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday.

"The door is definitively ajar for Kenny," Tomlin said, adding Pickett will receive a chance to prove he's ready in Wednesday's practice. "Probably a game-time decision based on the information I'm holding."

Pickett suffered the ribs injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Jacksonville, and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. The veteran backup will start in place of Pickett if the second-year passer cannot play, Tomlin said on Monday.

Related Links

Week 7 was a costly one for the Steelers, who also lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury suffered on a slick surface on a rainy day at Acrisure Stadium. Fitzpatrick will not play Thursday, Tomlin said, and the coach didn't have additional information to offer at the time.

Pittsburgh could welcome the return of veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward this week. Tomlin told reporters the longtime defensive standout is in consideration to play on the short week. 

Heyward has been on injured reserve since Week 1 due to a groin injury suffered in the Steelers' season-opener, but was a full participant in Pittsburgh's Friday practice ahead of their game against Jacksonville.

The Steelers are aiming to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Jaguars on Sunday in a game in which Pittsburgh mustered just 10 points. They'll face a Titans team that is still soaring after earning a win over Atlanta with rookie quarterback Will Levis leading the way.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith expects to announce Week 9 starting QB on Wednesday

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith declined to tell reporters on Monday if Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will start at QB in Week 9 against the Vikings.
news

Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for multiple draft picks

The New York Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Packers, an MRI revealed on Monday. The 35-year-old QB will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Bills signing free-agent RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette has passed a physical and is signing to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

Monday night's prime-time bout between the Raiders and Lions is a homecoming for one of the league's most ferocious pass rushers, Maxx Crosby. The two-time Pro Bowler tells Bridget Condon he "cannot wait" for his first game at Ford Field.
news

MRI shows Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered torn ACL in loss to Titans

An MRI revealed Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, in line for Week 9 return vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, enabling the starter to return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was examined before Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

After becoming the first player to pass the 1,000-receiving yard mark in eight games, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Sunday that "It feels great. God is great. I've been calling my shot since I came in this league," via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn't do this and do that, but it's all about believing in yourself."
news

Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he's team is "going to play in bigger games than that."