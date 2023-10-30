Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

A short week will make the going a bit tougher for the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision for the Steelers prior to their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday.
"The door is definitively ajar for Kenny," Tomlin said, adding Pickett will receive a chance to prove he's ready in Wednesday's practice. "Probably a game-time decision based on the information I'm holding."
Pickett suffered the ribs injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Jacksonville, and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. The veteran backup will start in place of Pickett if the second-year passer cannot play, Tomlin said on Monday.
Week 7 was a costly one for the Steelers, who also lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury suffered on a slick surface on a rainy day at Acrisure Stadium. Fitzpatrick will not play Thursday, Tomlin said, and the coach didn't have additional information to offer at the time.
Pittsburgh could welcome the return of veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward this week. Tomlin told reporters the longtime defensive standout is in consideration to play on the short week.
Heyward has been on injured reserve since Week 1 due to a groin injury suffered in the Steelers' season-opener, but was a full participant in Pittsburgh's Friday practice ahead of their game against Jacksonville.
The Steelers are aiming to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Jaguars on Sunday in a game in which Pittsburgh mustered just 10 points. They'll face a Titans team that is still soaring after earning a win over Atlanta with rookie quarterback Will Levis leading the way.