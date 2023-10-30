Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

Week 7 was a costly one for the Steelers, who also lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury suffered on a slick surface on a rainy day at Acrisure Stadium. Fitzpatrick will not play Thursday, Tomlin said, and the coach didn't have additional information to offer at the time.

Pittsburgh could welcome the return of veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward this week. Tomlin told reporters the longtime defensive standout is in consideration to play on the short week.

Heyward has been on injured reserve since Week 1 due to a groin injury suffered in the Steelers' season-opener, but was a full participant in Pittsburgh's Friday practice ahead of their game against Jacksonville.