Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Rashan Gary will continue to be the nightmare of opposing quarterbacks visiting Green Bay for seasons to come.
The Packers pass rusher has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.
The $96 million extension is in new money, bringing Gary's contract to a total of $107,532,706, including a $34,636,928 signing bonus, per Rapoport.
A first-round pick by the Packers in 2019, Gary had been playing in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. The extension is a testament to the 25-year-old's work ethic after he suffered a torn ACL last season.
Gary illustrated his return to health with a three-sack game over the Saints in Week 3, a performance that was instrumental in Green Bay's comeback win. He's collected 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and eight QB hits in seven games this season.
In 63 career games, Gary has produced 27.0 sacks, 62 QB hits, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.