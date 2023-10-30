Around the NFL

Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Rashan Gary will continue to be the nightmare of opposing quarterbacks visiting Green Bay for seasons to come.

The Packers pass rusher has agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.

The $96 million extension is in new money, bringing Gary's contract to a total of $107,532,706, including a $34,636,928 signing bonus, per Rapoport.

A first-round pick by the Packers in 2019, Gary had been playing in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. The extension is a testament to the 25-year-old's work ethic after he suffered a torn ACL last season.

Gary illustrated his return to health with a three-sack game over the Saints in Week 3, a performance that was instrumental in Green Bay's comeback win. He's collected 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and eight QB hits in seven games this season.

In 63 career games, Gary has produced 27.0 sacks, 62 QB hits, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

After becoming the first player to pass the 1,000-receiving yard mark in eight games, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Sunday that "It feels great. God is great. I've been calling my shot since I came in this league," via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn't do this and do that, but it's all about believing in yourself."
news

Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he's team is "going to play in bigger games than that."
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on his four-touchdown debut: 'This is a dream come true'

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, and said it was "a dream come true" after his four-touchdown performance.
news

Kyle Shanahan maintains faith in 49ers after third straight loss: 'We have the answers in our building'

Just three weeks after announcing themselves as early juggernauts, the 49ers played sloppy, uneven football for a third straight game to lose to the Bengals and fall to 5-3. But Kyle Shanahan doesn't think the team needs a boost from the trade deadline.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.