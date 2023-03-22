Around the NFL

WR Mecole Hardman agrees to one-year deal with Jets worth up to $6.5 million

Published: Mar 22, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The New York Jets continue to add offensive firepower while they wait for movement on the Aaron Rodgers front.

The Jets are signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The one-year deal could potentially be worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hardman's addition comes on the same day as the Jets are trading receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

Hardman, who turned 25 recently, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs. The former second-round pick caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, also scoring two TDs as both a runner and a returner in his 57 career games to date.

Related Links

But last season was a humbling one for Hardman as a nagging groin/abdomen injury caused him to miss more than half the regular season and also Super Bowl LVII. Hardman had career lows in receptions (25) and receiving yards (297) and had six TDs (four receiving, two rushing) in eight games (five starts) for Kansas City in 2022.

Hardman had the groin surgically repaired in February.

The Jets previously signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal this offseason and also have 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims and others on the roster at wideout. That's plenty of firepower for Rodgers -- or whatever quarterback the Jets end up starting.

Related Content

news

Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading for WR Elijah Moore, sending a second-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the pass-catcher and a third-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

The AFC South champion Jaguars have added a running mate for Travis Etienne. Jacksonville agreed to terms Wednesday with running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.

news

Patriots bring back DB Jalen Mills on one-year deal worth up to $6.1M

After reports surfaced last week that the Patriots told Jalen Mills they were prepared to cut him, the two sides have agreed to a reworked deal that will keep him in New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

RB Damien Harris feels joining Bills could take his game to 'new height'

Having left the Patriots to join the rival Buffalo Bills this week, running back Damien Harris said Tuesday that he believes joining the Bills could take his game to "a new height."

news

Ben Roethlisberger says 49ers reached out during 2022 season to 'gauge interest' in return to NFL

In an effort to investigate all their options following injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo last season, the 49ers apparently called up former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Cam Newton's brother Caylin on QB's pro day showing: 'Anywhere he's been, they know who he is'

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton reportedly threw more than 30 passes at Auburn's pro day Tuesday as he looks for a return to the league.

news

QB C.J. Stroud visited with Panthers ahead of Ohio State's pro day

Star quarterback C.J. Stroud met with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday in advance of the Ohio State Buckeye's pro day.

news

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on what enticed him to sign with Patriots: 'It was Belichick'

It was the chance to play for Bill Belichick that was a driving force in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the New England Patriots this offseason.

news

Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE