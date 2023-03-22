WR Mecole Hardman agrees to one-year deal with Jets worth up to $6.5 million

The New York Jets continue to add offensive firepower while they wait for movement on the Aaron Rodgers front.
The Jets are signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The one-year deal could potentially be worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hardman's addition comes on the same day as the Jets are trading receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.
Hardman, who turned 25 recently, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs. The former second-round pick caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, also scoring two TDs as both a runner and a returner in his 57 career games to date.
But last season was a humbling one for Hardman as a nagging groin/abdomen injury caused him to miss more than half the regular season and also Super Bowl LVII. Hardman had career lows in receptions (25) and receiving yards (297) and had six TDs (four receiving, two rushing) in eight games (five starts) for Kansas City in 2022.
Hardman had the groin surgically repaired in February.
The Jets previously signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal this offseason and also have 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims and others on the roster at wideout. That's plenty of firepower for Rodgers -- or whatever quarterback the Jets end up starting.