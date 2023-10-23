Around the NFL

Commanders DL Jonathan Allen fumes after Sunday's loss to Giants: 'They whooped our a--' 

Published: Oct 23, 2023 at 07:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen fumed after Sunday's 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

"They whooped our a--, plain and simple. Got to be better," Allen said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Allen was just getting started in what would turn into an expletive-ridden rant after the Commanders got down 14-0 to Tyrod Taylor and the Giants on Sunday and could not crawl out of the hole.

"... I think it's just a lack of focus on our part," Allen said. "A lack of attention to detail. Not starting fast, and creating holes that are too big for us to overcome in the second half."

Sunday marked the Commanders' seventh loss in the last 10 meetings against the Giants.

Allen was asked if the repetitive stumbles over the last several seasons, including losing four of their last five games in 2023, gets frustrating.

"F--- yes, it does," Allen responded. "I'm f------ tired of this s---. I'm f------ tired of this b-------. It's been seven f------ years of the same s---. I'm tired of this s---."

Allen, a former first-round pick who signed a lucrative long-term extension in 2021, has spent the past seven seasons riding the D.C. roller-coaster. Sunday's loss to New York was a low point.

Washington allowed Big Blue to score their first offensive first-half TD of the season. And with the offense spinning its wheels -- 31 net first-half yards on eight possessions with six three-and-outs and an interception -- the Commanders went into halftime down 14-0. In the second half, Washington got back into the contest with a TD early in the third quarter, but the offense bogged down in the red zone twice, and the defense gave up a time-consuming Giants drive.

Allen's comments don't reflect well on Ron Rivera, the staff, and players hoping to stick around if changes are made in the offseason under new ownership. One of Washington's limited owners offered his assessment of Sunday's game.

For Allen, the season will come down to how the club responds moving forward.

"Get our minds right and get ready to play f------ Philadelphia," he said of Week 8's opponent.

