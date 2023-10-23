Commanders DL Jonathan Allen fumes after Sunday's loss to Giants: 'They whooped our a--' 

Sunday marked the Commanders' seventh loss in the last 10 meetings against the Giants.

Allen was asked if the repetitive stumbles over the last several seasons, including losing four of their last five games in 2023, gets frustrating.

"F--- yes, it does," Allen responded. "I'm f------ tired of this s---. I'm f------ tired of this b-------. It's been seven f------ years of the same s---. I'm tired of this s---."

Allen, a former first-round pick who signed a lucrative long-term extension in 2021, has spent the past seven seasons riding the D.C. roller-coaster. Sunday's loss to New York was a low point.

Washington allowed Big Blue to score their first offensive first-half TD of the season. And with the offense spinning its wheels -- 31 net first-half yards on eight possessions with six three-and-outs and an interception -- the Commanders went into halftime down 14-0. In the second half, Washington got back into the contest with a TD early in the third quarter, but the offense bogged down in the red zone twice, and the defense gave up a time-consuming Giants drive.