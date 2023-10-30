Most impactful agents of chaos -- good and bad -- in muddled NFC

Just when it looked like the Atlanta Falcons had settled comfortably into first place after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, their defense gets shredded by the Titans' Will Levis in his first career start (four touchdown passes), and head coach Arthur Smith is creating a quarterback controversy by yanking starting quarterback Desmond Ridder at halftime after the Falcons scored just three points, replacing him with Taylor Heinicke, but then saying after Sunday's loss that Ridder was not benched for performance reasons and that the Falcons have "a lot of confidence" in Ridder. (Ridder was cleared after being checked for a concussion). Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints beat the Colts and may have steadied their season after losing four of the previous five games. Someone has to win this division (the Bucs, who have lost three in a row, could still do it, too). But this division is chaos personified. At least Carolina won’t go winless.