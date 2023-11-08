NFL RB Index, Week 10: Four running backs whose production should skyrocket in second half

While Derrick Henry ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards through nine weeks, his total (601 yards) feels very underwhelming for the king. But he's heating up now, especially in games with rookie quarterback Will Levis under center. Henry has had 100-plus scrimmage yards in three straight games after posting two such games in the first five contests of 2023.





The second half of the season is typically when Henry makes his money. From 2018 to 2022, the two-time NFL rushing champion has averaged 664.2 rush yards per season and 4.3 yards per carry in Weeks 1-8, with 31 rush touchdowns. From Week 9 on in those seasons (excluding 2021, when he missed those games with an injury), Henry has averaged 945 rush yards per season and 5.5 yards per carry, with 37 touchdowns. And now, with Levis’ big arm stretching the field and keeping defenses honest, running lanes should open slightly wider for the physical running back, whom opponents are loath to tackle late in the season. Henry is currently averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, but that number should jump significantly, if history tells us anything.