NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Jahmyr Gibbs finally had the breakout performance everyone's been waiting for, and he couldn't have timed it better. The No. 12 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft amassed a robust 189 scrimmage yards in the Lions' prime-time victory over the Raiders -- a much-needed bounce-back after Detroit was blown off the field in Baltimore eight days prior.
With Gibbs' performance top of mind -- and now that we're kind of at the midpoint of the regular season -- it's a good time to evaluate initial returns from the 2023 rookie running back class. So, now that we've seen all these newbies performing a the NFL level for a couple months, here is how I would re-draft the backs with the benefit of hindsight:
Actual draft position: Round 3, No. 84 overall (sixth RB selected)
I must say I nailed my description of Achane prior to the draft, noting that his speed is something to be desired but that he also has the ability to make sharp cuts, make defenders miss in the open field and catch balls out of the backfield. Well, he’s displayed all of those things -- and in electric fashion -- when healthy. Despite not playing in Week 1 or since Week 5, after which he was sent to IR with a knee injury, Achane is still tied for the fifth-most scrimmage touchdowns this season with seven. He also ranks 10th in rushing yards (460) despite not playing a snap in nearly a month, while averaging an astonishing 12.1 yards per carry.
Let’s turn back to my pre-draft assessment. I categorized Achane as a system player, which I still believe he is. However, he is proving that when you put a system player into the RIGHT system, that man can be one of the very best at his position.
Actual draft position: Round 1, No. 8 overall (first RB selected)
It’s funny because it doesn’t feel as if Robinson has been as productive as many expected him to be coming into the season. One reason is the vast amount of talent in Atlanta’s offense, and there’s only so many touches to go around. However, the rookie still ranks in the top 10 in most major rushing categories through eight weeks, ranking ninth in the NFL with 466 rush yards. Among running backs with a minimum of 75 touches in 2023, Robinson is eighth in scrimmage yards (655), fourth in yards per carry (5.1) and fifth in yards per touch (5.6). He’s shown he can thrive in any capacity.
Actual draft position: Round 1, No. 12 overall (second RB selected)
I was high on Gibbs ahead of the draft, and I stand by the fact that he was my top back coming in. He has been a playmaker for the Lions early in his career as a runner and pass catcher despite starting out as a backup to David Montgomery and battling through an injury that sidelined him for two games. Playing behind the veteran for the majority of September helped the 5-foot-9, 200-pound rookie acclimate to the physicality of the NFL -- and thanks to that luxury, Gibbs has looked better and better each time he takes the field. We saw him at his best the last time out, when he single-handedly put up more scrimmage yards (189) than the entire opposing offense (the Raiders had 157 total yards). It’s not just Gibbs’ production (564 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 104 touches in six games played) but the way he is used in Ben Johnson’s offense that proves this running back was indeed worth a high pick.
Actual draft position: Round 3, No. 81 overall (fifth RB selected)
With Derrick Henry taking the majority of snaps on first and second down, Spears has impressed in the early going as a reliable third-down back, showcasing his ability as a pass catcher. I watched him live in Tennessee’s London game against Baltimore and came away pretty impressed. THIS third-down play shows exactly why he is shining early in this offense -- look at that speed and elusiveness in the open field! With 39 carries for 216 yards (5.5 a pop) and one TD, as well as 22 receptions for 124 yards, Spears hasn’t received as much burn as the guys above him here, but he has maximized his opportunities.
Actual draft position: Round 2, No. 52 overall (third RB selected)
Charbonnet has made some splash plays and exceled in pass protection in Seattle. He has gained 162 yards on 28 carries (a healthy average of 5.8 ypc) in six games played. Charbonnet's overall production is limited because a) he missed one game with a hamstring injury and b) Seattle starter Kenneth Walker III is playing well to remain squarely atop the RB depth chart. As the season progresses -- and given Seattle’s aspirations of making it deep into the postseason -- I expect Charbonnet to earn more opportunities in an effort to keep Walker healthy.
Top 15 running backs
Former NFL rushing leader and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew will survey all running backs and rank his top 15 each week of the 2023 season. His rankings are primarily based on this season's efforts. Here is MJD's list in Week 9.
2023 stats: 8 games | 137 att | 652 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 9 rush TD | 32 rec | 292 rec yds | 4 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost
With Brock Purdy struggling with turnovers of late, it seems as if McCaffrey is carrying this offense. Against the Bengals, CMC was the only 49er to find the end zone, darting in for a 2-yard rushing score in the first quarter and catching a 4-yard TD pass from Purdy in the fourth. He finished with 118 scrimmage yards and extended his record-tying streak of scoring at least one touchdown to 17 straight games. He’s earned this bye week, that’s for sure.
2023 stats: 8 games | 151 att | 583 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 7 rush TD | 27 rec | 266 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
The Jags are heating up, hitting this week's bye with a five-game winning streak. Etienne had himself a day against the Steelers in Week 8, amassing a career-high 70 receiving yards, the majority of which came on a 56-yard TD reception in the third quarter. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Etienne immediately followed it up by running in the two-point conversion. The 24-year-old also logged 24 carries for 79 yards, making him the first Jaguars player to have at least 70 rushing and receiving yards in a single game since I did it in 2011. You love to see it.
2023 stats: 8 games | 117 att | 571 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 3 rush TD | 28 rec | 135 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
The Commanders gave the Eagles fits in both games this season, as their impressive rush defense just held Swift to fewer than 60 yards rushing for the second time. He did hit paydirt on a 7-yard run, which was executed via a fake "Brotherly Shove" on third-and-1 on Washington’s 7-yard line, extending Philadelphia's lead to two scores late in the fourth. The Eagles take on the Cowboys at home Sunday in a marquee matchup of NFC East powers. I'm excited to see if Swift can bounce back against Dallas' middling run defense.
2023 stats: 8 games | 97 att | 520 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 10 rush TD | 19 rec | 151 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
Mostert led Miami with 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown -- his 10th rushing score of the season, extending his career high -- in Sunday’s win over New England. For two consecutive weeks, the veteran has been held under 50 rushing yards. However, he’s scored in both contests. A fun nugget from NFL Research: Mostert is the first player since 1950 to have 500-plus rushing yards and nine-plus rushing touchdowns on fewer than 100 carries over his team’s first eight games of the season.
2023 stats: 5 games | 86 att | 320 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 2 rush TD | 39 rec | 228 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumble lost
Kamara has been on fire since returning from his suspension, and Sunday’s win over the Colts was no exception. Kamara totaled 110 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, one on an 18-yard reception and the other a 16-yard run. He’s now logged at least 80 scrimmage yards in each game he’s played in 2023.
2023 stats: 7 games | 78 att | 443 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 2 rush TD | 19 rec | 189 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
While the Jets and Giants combined for more punts (24) than total points (23) on Sunday, Hall scored the Jets’ only touchdown of the game. It came on a 50-yard catch-and-run that was the team’s first first-quarter TD of the season. Hall’s ability to be an asset in the pass game, where he finished with 76 yards on six catches, helps take pressure off Zach Wilson. That said, after being held to a measly 17 yards on 12 carries vs. the G-Men, Hall will look for a rebound rushing effort against the Chargers on Monday night.
2023 stats: 7 games | 120 att | 526 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 3 rush TD | 15 rec | 138 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Titans' loss to the Steelers on Thursday is not factored into Henry's ranking, statistics or the following analysis, as this exercise is meant to compare running backs HEADING INTO Week 9.
Henry played a huge role in Tennessee’s Week 8 win over Atlanta, rushing for 101 yards on 22 carries and hauling in four receptions from rookie quarterback Will Levis for 21 yards. The performance marked Henry’s 36th career game with 100-plus rushing yards, the most in the NFL since 2016, according to NFL Research.
2023 stats: 7 games | 117 att | 516 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 6 rush TD | 14 rec | 110 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Seattle's a gritty team proving to be a potential contender. While the Seahawks overtook the 49ers at the top of the NFC West after a win over Cleveland, Walker was limited to a season-low eight carries. To his credit, he made the most of his opportunities by rushing for 66 yards -- 8.3 yards per carry.
2023 stats: 7 games | 125 att | 589 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 5 rush TD | 16 rec | 123 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Despite dealing with heel and elbow issues, Moss finished with 11 carries (one fewer than Jonathan Taylor) for 66 yards in the loss to New Orleans. The clear highlights were a 1-yard TD leap in the second quarter and a 41-yard sprint down the sideline in the third.
2023 stats: 4 games | 44 att | 207 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 10 rec | 109 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Taylor led the Colts in rushing yards for the second consecutive game, racking up 95 on 12 carries (7.9 yards per attempt) on Sunday. The combination of Taylor and Moss in the backfield is dangerous, with both playing well rotating in and out of the lineup. Next, the Colts take on a Panthers defense that ranks 29th against the run.
2023 stats: 7 games | 108 att | 423 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 2 rush TD | 26 rec | 178 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 1 fumble lost
While Dallas had a thrilling performance against the Rams, scoring 33 points in the first half, Pollard didn’t contribute much in the win. He was limited to 12 carries for 53 yards -- still logging 4.4 yards per carry, his best mark since Week 3. October wasn’t a great month for Pollard, who has scored just two touchdowns this season, both of which came in the season-opening drubbing of the Giants. Let's see if he can turn it around in November.
2023 stats: 8 games | 95 att | 384 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 4 rush TD | 13 rec | 133 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Robinson has hit a lull after a solid start to the 2023 season. In Sunday’s loss to Philly, he racked up 50 rushing yards for the first time since Week 3, while also catching both of his targets for 20 yards. He’ll have to pick it up to keep his place in my rankings.
2023 stats: 8 games | 108 att | 459 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 3 rush TD | 24 rec | 160 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
It was tough sledding for the Chiefs in last week’s loss to the Broncos. Pacheco hadn’t seen that few carries (eight) since Week 1, though he still averaged 5.0 yards per attempt. With so much focus on the bigger names in Sunday’s Dolphins-Chiefs clash in Germany, there’s a solid chance we see a good amount of the Chiefs' RB1 in an effort to control the clock and keep Mike McDaniel’s track squad on the sideline.
2023 stats: 8 games | 105 att | 426 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 5 rush TD | 6 rec | 107 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
Edwards enters this list after a monstrous outing in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals. He had 19 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns, tying the franchise record for most rush TDs in a game. He found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds left in the first half; at the tail end of the third quarter from 7 yards out; and late in the fourth for a 1-yard score. After averaging 47 rush yards and 49.2 scrimmage yards per game in Weeks 1-6, Edwards’ production has improved significantly over the last two weeks, with the 28-year-old averaging 72 rush yards and 119 scrimmage yards per game.
2023 stats: 8 games | 102 att | 486 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 18 rec | 192 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost
In the win over Tampa, Cook ran 14 times for 67 yards (4.8 yards per attempt). He continues to lead Buffalo’s backfield, but his touchdown opportunities are limited with so many weapons in the Bills’ offense, including Josh Allen as a ball-carrier near the goal line. Something to monitor moving forward: the signing of Leonard Fournette.
SIDE NOTE: There are a few players right on the brink of cracking this list, including Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs, the latter of whom is on a bye this week.
