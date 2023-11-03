NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Actual draft position: Round 3, No. 84 overall (sixth RB selected)





I must say I nailed my description of Achane prior to the draft, noting that his speed is something to be desired but that he also has the ability to make sharp cuts, make defenders miss in the open field and catch balls out of the backfield. Well, he’s displayed all of those things -- and in electric fashion -- when healthy. Despite not playing in Week 1 or since Week 5, after which he was sent to IR with a knee injury, Achane is still tied for the fifth-most scrimmage touchdowns this season with seven. He also ranks 10th in rushing yards (460) despite not playing a snap in nearly a month, while averaging an astonishing 12.1 yards per carry.





Let’s turn back to my pre-draft assessment. I categorized Achane as a system player, which I still believe he is. However, he is proving that when you put a system player into the RIGHT system, that man can be one of the very best at his position.