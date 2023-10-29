Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

Christian McCaffrey's path to pay dirt carried him to NFL history.

The San Francisco 49ers running back scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday in a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.

With his 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, McCaffrey matched the efforts of Moore, whose scoring run came in the 1963-64 seasons. McCaffrey added a 4-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdyand finished the day with 118 scrimmage yards.

Nonetheless, the 49ers lost their third straight game, which no doubt put a damper on McCaffrey's historic scoring parade.

A bye is upcoming for San Francisco, giving ample time for CMC's six-point streak to garner its due acclaim, but it will more likely find many concentrating on the Niners' struggles as of late. After that, in Week 10 against the host Jacksonville Jaguars, McCaffrey will have a chance to stand alone in history if he can score in an 18th consecutive game.

McCaffrey's streak -- which includes three playoff games -- began with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Purdy in Week 13 of last season during a win over the Miami Dolphins. In retrospect, it's become a rather consequential game for the 49ers, as it saw Purdy's first extended playing time after he came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy then finished the season as San Francisco's starter, with McCaffrey contributing touchdowns game after game.