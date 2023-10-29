Around the NFL

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

Published: Oct 29, 2023 at 05:31 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Christian McCaffrey's path to pay dirt carried him to NFL history.

The San Francisco 49ers running back scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday in a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.

With his 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, McCaffrey matched the efforts of Moore, whose scoring run came in the 1963-64 seasons. McCaffrey added a 4-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdyand finished the day with 118 scrimmage yards.

Nonetheless, the 49ers lost their third straight game, which no doubt put a damper on McCaffrey's historic scoring parade.

A bye is upcoming for San Francisco, giving ample time for CMC's six-point streak to garner its due acclaim, but it will more likely find many concentrating on the Niners' struggles as of late. After that, in Week 10 against the host Jacksonville Jaguars, McCaffrey will have a chance to stand alone in history if he can score in an 18th consecutive game.

McCaffrey's streak -- which includes three playoff games -- began with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Purdy in Week 13 of last season during a win over the Miami Dolphins. In retrospect, it's become a rather consequential game for the 49ers, as it saw Purdy's first extended playing time after he came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy then finished the season as San Francisco's starter, with McCaffrey contributing touchdowns game after game.

Just as important as any statistical success, McCaffrey's run has seen him reclaim past form as one of the league's truly elite players while emerging as a rare RB MVP candidate, as he now has 13 total TDs on the season. In two weeks, he'll look to emerge with a scoring record all to himself.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor taken to local hospital after suffering ribs injury in loss to Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury in the first half of Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.
news

Dolphins activate CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) off injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.