RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

As a rookie in 2021, Carter led the Jets with 964 scrimmage yards. Yet, while he was listed as the starter for the first five weeks of 2022, rookie Breece Hall emerged as a star in the Jets' backfield. But a season-ending injury to Hall in Week 7 forced Carter back into the spotlight (alongside newly acquired James Robinson, who's battling a knee injury and still getting up to speed with his new team). The second-year pro has made the most of this development so far, averaging 6.1 yards per touch in Weeks 8 and 9 -- including rushing for 76 yards and a TD on 12 carries in last week's win over Buffalo -- after recording 4.4 yards per touch in Weeks 1 through 7. I don't expect his impact to change moving forward. In fact, because Carter fits nicely into Mike LaFleur's zone system as a tough, versatile runner who's an asset in both the run and pass games, he should become an even bigger focal point of the offense down the stretch. The opportunity's there -- he just needs to keep seizing it.