2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Falcons-Panthers game on Prime Video





First place in the NFC South could be on the line, believe it or not, when the Panthers play host to the Falcons on Thursday night in Charlotte.





The 4-5 Falcons actually had a chance to be a game up in the division over the Buccaneers in Week 9. But Atlanta fell on a last-second field goal to the Chargers, and Tampa Bay completed its miracle comeback against the Rams.





The Falcons and Bucs have the same record, but Tampa’s Week 5 win over Atlanta provides the tiebreaker at the moment. The NFC South is the only division in football without a team over .500.





The Panthers’ season went sideways fast, leading to the firing of head coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10. But Carolina threatened to be a fascinating story despite that, as they shocked the Bucs in Tampa and battled the Falcons gamely in an overtime loss in Week 8. That is until the Panthers were demolished, 42-21, on Sunday in Cincinnati.





Atlanta might be the most slept-on “contender” by virtue of its record. But if they want to be taken seriously in that regard, the Falcons need to take care of business against a shorthanded Panthers team that’s enduring a lost season and has won only eight of its past 24 games at Bank of America Stadium dating back to 2018.





Here are four things to watch for when the Falcons visit the Panthers on Thursday night on Prime Video:



