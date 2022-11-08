Around the NFL

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that' 

Published: Nov 08, 2022 at 05:57 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's been much consternation regarding the New England Patriots' offense as it relates to the quarterback position. Turns out there's also concern over whether the opposing defenses know what's coming, as well.

Though the Patriots won in dominant fashion against the Indianapolis Colts, 26-3, in Week 9, the offense still sputtered and New England players said they could hear Indy linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their plays.

It's an issue that has coach Bill Belichick's attention and has been a problem that extends back at least to the Patriots' Week 8 win over the New York Jets.

"We definitely want to prevent that," Belichick said Tuesday, via team transcript. "I thought that there were two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us basically on those plays. [C.J.] Mosley got a couple of those a couple weeks ago in the Jets game."

The 26th-ranked offense in yards gained, the Patriots' offensive play-calling was a mystery leading into the season and now seems to be formulaic.

Belichick admitted a need for more balance going forward, but did nothing to point a finger at a perceived predictability from Matt Patricia's play selection.

"It looked like Mosley almost heard the play in the huddle. He was on it so fast," Belichick said. "Leonard had a couple like that, too. So, whether that's something we were giving away or just something that he anticipated based on whatever the keys were that he might have picked up, we certainly want to try to prevent that. I thought that Leonard for sure did it, and Mosley had a couple plays like that, as well. That's what good defensive players do. They anticipate things and they are able to sometimes get a read on what they think is going to happen. They're not always right but sometimes they are, and they can certainly make you look bad offensively but as an offense, you always want to be balanced and then try not to give things away to the point where you don't have something complimentary that goes with them."

Lauding the mental acumen of Leonard (three Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections) and Mosley (four Pro Bowls) is certainly warranted, but their anticipatory abilities not withstanding, this is clearly an issue that Belichick and his staff will need to focus on during their bye week.

Quarterback Mac Jones has struggled mightily in his second season after an impressive rookie showing under the guise of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Though the Patriots have won two straight, the defensive has most certainly been the catalyst. Over those last two wins, the New England offense has scored just two offensive touchdowns, averaged 15 first downs per game and a meager 245.5 yards of offense.

The play-calling and offensive struggles have become predictable in New England.

"That's kind of the game within the game there," Belichick said. "Obviously if a player or team is stopping one thing, if you have something complimentary to go to then you can off-set that. So, we certainly had that situation come up as well, to where we were able to take advantage of whether it was a player thinking he knew what the play was, or the defense trying to play a certain play but not defend another play. You have to kind of strike that balance. So, yeah that's what it looked like to me, too."

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

news

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday announced Week 11's Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Nov. 20 will now be featured on Sunday Night Football (NBC; 8:20 p.m. ET).

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the possibility of adding Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cowboys' radar, Jerry Jones is intrigued by the idea of signing the free-agent wide receiver.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to 'epic' atmosphere in Germany against first-place Seahawks

Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks will be the first-ever international game featuring two teams that lead their divisions, and Tom Brady aims to keep his record abroad perfect.

news

Kevin O'Connell on 7-1 start: Vikings 'don't always win with style' but find a way in close games

Following another back-and-forth game that ended with a Vikings win, rookie coach Kevin O'Connell is perfectly fine with Minnesota winning games in whatever style.

news

RB Kenyan Drake on Ravens' 188-yard rushing day vs. Saints: 'That's just what this team is all about'

The Baltimore Ravens offense pummeled the New Orleans Saints on the ground during Monday night's 27-13 road victory, generating 188 rushing yards, including a game-high 93 and two TDs from Kenyan Drake on 24 totes.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen never considered benching Andy Dalton: 'I'm looking at this as a bad day at the office'

Despite another prime-time struggle for New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Dennis Allen insisted he never considered making a QB change.

news

LB Roquan Smith impressed by Ravens defense after victorious debut: 'I don't see no weaknesses at all'

A week after he was traded, Roquan Smith made his debut on Monday, starting and tallying five tackles as part of a stellar Ravens defensive effort that led to a 27-13 win over the Saints.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE