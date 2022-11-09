Around the NFL

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday details Jim Irsay's pursuit, ready for 'challenge': 'I know I can lead men'

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 03:19 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Jeff Saturday's newfound duties as Colts interim head coach kicked off Wednesday following his first meeting with the team.

"I thought it went well," Saturday told reporters. "Great to see guys and meet people. Tried to let them know what I'm about; what my expectations are, what they can expect from me. I thought that went really well. Look, I've got to earn their trust -- there's no doubt about that -- I'm not trying to diminish how important that is. That's going to take time. That's not going to happen in one meeting."

Saturday had yet to conduct his first real practice as Colts coach but, as if Monday night's long and winding press conference announcing his hiring wasn't enough, he spent much of Wednesday's media availability explaining how he landed the gig.

According to Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay initially called him while Frank Reich's team was in the midst of Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. However, Saturday was adamant that the interim coaching role was not discussed at that time.

"He was just upset," said Saturday, who has been a paid consultant by the Colts. "He was asking me what was going on. This was not about Frank."

Saturday said Irsay offered him the opportunity of coaching during the late hours of that Sunday night, calling the whole development a "whirlwind."

Reich, of course, was fired by Irsay the following Monday after the team's third straight loss. Much to the surprise of everyone, including Saturday himself, the former Colts center was announced and introduced as Reich's interim replacement later that evening.

Controversy immediately surrounded the hiring of Saturday for multiple reasons. Saturday's experience coaching is limited to three seasons in high school (2017-2019), and he's believed to be the first former player with no college or pro coaching experience to be named a head coach since Pro Football Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin became the Minnesota Vikings' first head coach in 1961. Saturday had been an in-studio NFL analyst for ESPN since 2013.

Saturday's lack of coaching experience wasn't a hang-up for the Colts, apparently, but with the league doing its best to fix its shortage of minority coaching hires, questions of how this could happen soon followed. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported upon Saturday's hiring that the NFL's Rooney Rule does not apply to an interim head coach during the season, but the Colts will have to adhere with the hiring standard after the 2022 season.

"I'll address, I'm know the question I'm sure is going to be asked. The Rooney Rule," said Saturday. "I'll be honest with you, it's an important rule. I do not diminish it one second. I believe and understand fully why it is as important as it is. I don't minimize, this is important. My role here is for eight games. When this is over, they'll do an exhaustive search and pick whoever their best candidate is to be the head coach of the Colts. If I'm considered, I'd be honored. I have no idea where this thing is going to go. Not even a little bit.

"But I can assure you that's going to be handled. From the organization's perspective. From my perspective as a man. Here's the deal: I'm completely comfortable in who I am as a man. I know I can lead men. I know I know the game of football, and I'm passionate about it. I have no fear about are you as qualified as somebody else. Bro, I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I've got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that played with me. You don't think I've seen greatness? You don't think I've seen how people prepare? How they coach? How they GM? How they work? I've won (one Super Bowl), been to two. Here's the deal. None of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this, and after eight games, I'll say, 'God bless you. I am no good.' I could be really good at it. I got no idea. But I dang sure won't back down. I can tell you that.

"If life ain't an adventure, it ain't for me. I'm ready to go do this. I take a challenge head-on. Listen, everybody can say whatever they want, and I appreciate that. But from my perspective, when I was asked, they said, 'We're following every rule, at the end of the season you aren't promised anything.' Perfect. Let's go with that. I have no fear. If I'm no good and Mr. Irsay looks at me and says, 'We appreciate ya. Thanks for stepping in. Man, job well done,' I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Saturday confirmed on Wednesday that Parks Frazier will indeed call offensive plays for the Colts going forward, as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Frazier, who had been the Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, will be calling plays for the first time in his young career.

"We're all going to be involved in helping Parks call the right plays," he said.

Indianapolis is taking extravagant measures in an effort to save its 2022 season. The Colts' roster had been improved upon following a disappointing 2021, but the quarterback they traded for in the offseason, Matt Ryan, has since been benched and their young offensive coordinator was fired in the lead-up to Reich's dismissal. Forging the talent they do have into a viable team going forward will be left up to a novice coach with his name gracing the Colts Ring of Honor.

Asked simply on Wednesday why he'd take on such a task, Saturday's passionate reply was likely what Irsay had in my mind to save the Colts.

"Because I care. I told the guys this morning; I care about the players, I care about their families, I've sat in their seat, man. This (losing) sucks," said Saturday. "...These are my people. My adult life was forged here. My wife and I raised our kids here, these people matter to me, this organization matters tome, the people in the community matter to me. Everybody thinks is like flippant -- this is not. I care, whatever I can do. When he said, 'Hey, can you help me?' Absolutely I'll help."

The Colts (3-5-1) are on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) this Sunday.

Related Content

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

news

Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll: 'We won a lot of games' without a wristband

The Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll drama remains strong at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. The latest involving a disagreement between the Broncos QB and the Seahawks HC over the importance of wristbands.

news

Week 10 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'we'll see' if QB Josh Allen (elbow) plays Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen's elbow sprain has added some uncertainty to the Bills' outlook for Week 10. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday Allen is considered day-to-day during the week, but declined to elaborate further.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jordan Hicks, Vikings approaching trip to Buffalo as chance to 'prove to the world' they are for real

The Vikings take their 7-1 record to Buffalo this weekend to face the 6-2 Bills. For Minnesota players, the matchup against the AFC East leaders is a chance to prove their hot start to the season isn't a mirage.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon and Chicago quarterback Justin Fields highlighted the league's weekly honor roll, which was released Wednesday.

news

Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start

The Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Vikings in the NFC North division. But Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday that it's still too early to write off the season.

news

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren could see more touches for struggling Pittsburgh offense

As the Steelers search for answers to aid a struggling offense after a 2-6 record to open the season, head coach Mike Tomlin noted that undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren has earned an expanded opportunity to keep making plays.

news

Frank Reich hopes to coach again: 'I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open'

After being relieved of his duties following four-plus seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich plans to keep his options open with hopes of coaching again someday.

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE