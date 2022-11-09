Season Predictions

Presented By

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 11:57 AM

With the 2022 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts update their preseason predictions for the playoff field:

Participating analysts: Michael Baca, Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Lance Zierlein.

Related Links

NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are current as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

AFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-2 · -310

(22 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Miami Dolphins (+400) | 3 votes: Bhanpuri, Carr, Cersosimo


Why Maurice Jones-Drew chose the Bills: The Bills were a Super Bowl favorite in the offseason and that has yet to change. Josh Allen's elbow injury is one to monitor, but the Bills boast enough talent on both sides of the ball to keep their place at the top of the division.

Back to top

AFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
6-3 · -450

(19 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Hall, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Shook)


2) Cincinnati Bengals (+375) | 6 votes: Bergman, Grant, Jones-Drew, Rank, Sessler, Zierlein


Why Kevin Patra chose the Ravens: At 6-3, the Ravens sport a surging defense that added Roquan Smith at the trade deadline, and despite question marks at receiver, Lamar Jackson continues to conjure magic on offense. Baltimore also has the easiest schedule down the stretch, with its next seven games against teams under .500. By the time the Ravens head to Cincy to face the defending AFC Champs in Week 18, Baltimore could already have the division wrapped up.

Back to top

AFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
5-3 · -360

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Lance Zierlein chose the Titans: Tennessee is an easy choice in the AFC South and not just because the rest of the division is struggling. Mike Vrabel has created a philosophy and standard for the organization, and with Derrick Henry on offense and Jeffery Simmons on defense, the Titans have two of the best players on their respective sides of the football.

Back to top

AFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
6-2 · -650

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Chad Reuter chose the Chiefs: The Chargers will make a run at the Chiefs in the second half of the season, but Patrick Mahomes will throw for 5,000 yards and 40 scores to lead his squad to a seventh straight division title.

Back to top

AFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:

Table inside Article
RankTeamWC Team 1 (3 pts) WC Team 2 (2 pts) WC Team 3 (1 pt)
1)Dolphins (62)20 VOTES: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein1 VOTE: GonzalesNO VOTES
2)Bengals (26)1 VOTE: Gonzales8 VOTES: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Parr, Ross, Shook7 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Filice, Gordon, Hall, Patra
3)Chargers (23)NO VOTES8 VOTES: Blair, Filice, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Kownack, Patra, Reuter7 VOTES: Baca, Battista, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Parr, Zierlein
4)Jets (18)1 VOTE: Blair3 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Carr, Edholm9 VOTES: Baldinger, Bergman, Gonzales, Grant, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Rank, Sessler, Shook
5)Ravens (10)NO VOTES5 VOTES: Bergman, Jones-Drew, Rank, Sessler, ZierleinNO VOTES
6)Bills (9)3 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Carr, CersosimoNO VOTESNO VOTES
7)Browns (2)NO VOTESNO VOTES2 VOTES: Reuter, Ross

Back to top

NFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
8-0 · -475

(23 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Dallas Cowboys (+450) | 2 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri


Why Nick Shook chose the Eagles: As the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t shown any signs of slowing down soon. Their schedule sets up nicely in the next month, and with one win over Dallas already in their pocket, the Eagles have every reason to believe the NFC East is theirs -- and perhaps much more.

Back to top

NFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
7-1 · -3000

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Brooke Cersosimo chose the Vikings: As the only participant in this preseason exercise to select Minnesota to win the division, I'm feeling pretty good right about now. So are the 7-1 Vikings. First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell has breathed life back into this team, resulting in Minnesota's best start to a season since 2009 and a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North. Life is good in SKOL country. Cue the Griddy!

Back to top

NFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-5 · -220

(24 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Atlanta Falcons (+320) | 1 vote: Carr


Why Marc Sessler chose the Buccaneers: They've been a tough watch all season, but I trust a Tom Brady-led team to figure out its issues inside a winnable division. A collection of stars still exist on this roster, but one-and-done in January feels probable.

Back to top

NFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
4-4 · -130

(20 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Shook, Zierlein)


2) Seattle Seahawks (+140) | 5 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Ross, Sessler


Why DeAngelo Hall chose the 49ers: The Seahawks have grasped the division lead at the midway point, but the 49ers' talent is too good to deny. Kyle Shanahan has one of the best rosters in the league, and that will show when his team surges ahead late in the year to claim its first division title since 2019 -- when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl.

Back to top

NFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the NFC:

Table inside Article
RankTeamWC Team 1 (3 pts)WC Team 2 (2 pts)WC Team 3 (1 pt)
1)Cowboys (67)22 VOTES: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, ZierleinNO VOTES1 VOTE: Blair
2)Seahawks (39)NO VOTES19 VOTES: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Shook, Zierlein1 VOTE: Reuter
3)Giants (22)NO VOTES2 VOTES: Blair, Reuter18 VOTES: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Hall, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein
4)49ers (8)NO VOTES4 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Carr, Ross, SesslerNO VOTES
5)Rams (7)1 VOTE: BlairNO VOTES4 VOTES: Baca, Gonzales, Gordon, Jones-Drew
6)Eagles (6)2 VOTES: Bergman, BhanpuriNO VOTESNO VOTES
7)Bears (1)NO VOTESNO VOTES1 VOTE: Rank

Back to top

Related Content

news

2022 NFL playoff predictions: Will Chiefs be dethroned in uber-competitive AFC West?

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2022 campaign.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE