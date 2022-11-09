2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

(23 votes: Baca, Baldinger, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Zierlein)





2) Dallas Cowboys (+450) | 2 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri





Why Nick Shook chose the Eagles: As the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t shown any signs of slowing down soon. Their schedule sets up nicely in the next month, and with one win over Dallas already in their pocket, the Eagles have every reason to believe the NFC East is theirs -- and perhaps much more.