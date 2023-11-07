NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

Back in the offseason, I envisioned big things for Derek Carr and these Saints. They were my Cinderella team for 2023! I'm already disappointed by the volume of mind-numbing losses, but the last two weeks have represented a shift in energy and results.





After coming out flat as a pancake in a Week 7 home loss to Jacksonville, New Orleans was fantastic in a 38-27 win at Indianapolis in Week 8. This past Sunday, the Saints weren't as impressive, but they were good enough to hold off the woeful Bears.





I still love Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and this ballhawking New Orleans defense. While the Saints failed to take full advantage of the soft early-season schedule, they are clicking now and should be able to go 5-3 in the rest of the way. Ten wins should be enough to take the weakest division in the league this season, the NFC South. So, I do indeed believe New Orleans is heading to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.