Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 08:09 AM
Puffs of cigar smoke wafted through the Las Vegas Raiders locker room as music bumped following Sunday's 30-6 victory over the New York Giants. The celebratory mood beckoned to Raiders days of yesteryear, highlighting the change that has washed over the organization following last week's firing of Josh McDaniels, with former player Antonio Pierce taking charge.

"I told them just go back to our roots. How did we all get here?" Pierce said after his first win as a coach, via the official transcript. "And I said it in (my introductory) press conference, when you were in Pop Warner, you just had to enjoy the love for the game, and I just felt like we'd lost that for a bit. Like I told you back on Thursday, if you were at practice, you would've seen it. Friday, same exact thing and just their focus throughout the building. Obviously, there's videos the guys playing hoops, having fun, just enjoying themselves, but then we went to the grass, it was working, business, and they understand that. But more importantly, they wanted to do it for each other. They just wanted that feeling, that joy that they're now celebrating, dancing and having a great time in the locker room."

The players were loose, but Pierce, a 9-year linebacker with Washington and the New York Giants, who was elevated from LB coach to the head chair last week, said he was nervous heading into the game.

"It's up there, my stomach was having butterflies before the game. That's only happened two other times in my life, and it was special, very special," he said.

Pierce's approach has resonated with players.

"It's a hard situation what happened this week, but I think the guys felt relieved and happy and super joyful that we could perform like this," rookie QB Aiden O'Connell said. "So it was definitely rocking in the locker room."

The locker room was rocking because the Raiders finally got off the mat on offense.

The Raiders scored more points in the first half (24) than in any game in 2023 (the previous high was 21 points in Week 6 versus the Patriots). Josh Jacobs generated season-highs with 98 rush yards and two rush TDs -- he had three rush TDs on the season entering Week 9. O'Connell avoided turnovers, calmly leading the offense, and completed 16 of 25 passes for 209 yards.

"The vibe and the energy is just electric right now," Jacobs said. "This is the most connected I feel like we've been as a unit."

Added Jacobs: "(Pierce) just told me the way I play the game with passion, it ignites a spark in the guys. That's what I tried to come out here and bring today."

The change helped the Raiders blast a reeling Giants club. We've seen mid-season coaching moves spark short-term success in the past. Vegas knows well after Jeff Saturday's Colts beat them last year. The challenge for Pierce is keeping the vibes and wins rolling. The next three games offer much stiffer tests with the New York Jets in primetime in Week 10, Miami and Kansas City on tap.

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.
Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins' comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: 'It was my fault'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami's comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was my fault," Tagovailoa said.
Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victory.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.
Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury -- potentially a torn ACL -- during New York's 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Jets on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
Vikings QB Jaren Hall suffers concussion vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, making his first-career start in replace of an injured Kirk Cousins, suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.