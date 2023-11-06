Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

"I told them just go back to our roots. How did we all get here?" Pierce said after his first win as a coach, via the official transcript. "And I said it in (my introductory) press conference, when you were in Pop Warner, you just had to enjoy the love for the game, and I just felt like we'd lost that for a bit. Like I told you back on Thursday, if you were at practice, you would've seen it. Friday, same exact thing and just their focus throughout the building. Obviously, there's videos the guys playing hoops, having fun, just enjoying themselves, but then we went to the grass, it was working, business, and they understand that. But more importantly, they wanted to do it for each other. They just wanted that feeling, that joy that they're now celebrating, dancing and having a great time in the locker room."