2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson fuel tight end renaissance

ROSTERED: 56%





Don’t get your hopes up -- he’s rostered in quite a few competitive leagues -- but give your waiver wire a quick peek for Dell. If he’s there, risk it all for the rookie revelation. Dell has played 50-plus percent of snaps in five games this season. In those five games, he has averaged 17.1 fantasy points and scored four touchdowns. He’s been a bit boom-or-bust, but the booms are well worth the investment, and I believe the busts will diminish as he continues to develop through his first NFL season. If you need any extra incentive (which you shouldn’t), he gets the extremely generous Titans defense in Weeks 15 and 17 (a.k.a., the fantasy playoffs). One or both of those games could bring league-winning performances from Dell, and this is likely your last chance to roster him before the homestretch.﻿﻿﻿