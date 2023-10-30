2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: QB Kyler Murray, TE Taysom Hill among top targets

ROSTERED: 54%





Thankfully, I don't have to mention Rashee Rice again in this column, as he's finally been rostered up above the threshold. That's not the case for another explosive rookie wideout, though, so here we are again. While Downs' rostership did double last week, he's still available in nearly half of leagues. After seven catches for a team-high 72 yards against the Saints, Downs has now scored 13-plus fantasy points in four straight games and is a top-15 fantasy wideout over that span. The last two performances have come against the stout defenses of the Saints and Browns. The next two Ds on the slate (those of the Panthers and Patriots) have been similarly stingy matchups for WRs so far in 2023. It doesn't matter. Downs is a must-roster and a borderline must-start in any regularly sized PPR league.