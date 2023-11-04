Cardinals won't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

The Cardinals sit at 1-7 and don't need to rush Murray's return, even if they'd like to see enough out of the fifth-year pro to help evaluate his future with the club under a new regime.

There will be time for that, and his continued progress suggests it'll be sooner rather than later.

For this week, however, Tune takes over after the club demoted and then traded QB Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings.

The fifth-rounder showed promise and poise during the preseason, but he'll be up against it facing down the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland boasts the NFL's top-ranked defense in yards allowed and a 12th-ranked scoring unit, with a pass rush led by defensive tackle Myles Garrett built to make life impossible for the inexperienced under center.