Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Published: Nov 03, 2023 at 04:27 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyler Murray is one step closer to returning as soon as Sunday against the Browns.

The Cardinals quarterback appeared on the team's Friday injury report with a questionable designation as he attempts to complete his return from ACL surgery.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters each of his quarterbacks had a good week of practice, but he wanted to see how they performed through Friday's session before divulging any more information. With that practice complete, Murray officially received the questionable designation, giving Gannon the option to play it safe and give his quarterback another week off, or allow him to return to the field for the first time since suffering an ACL tear near the end of the 2022 season.

"We gotta make sure we're doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler," Gannon said. "He'll have a big part in saying to me and to us, 'Hey, I'm ready to go, I want to play football.' And we're still working toward that."

As for when Gannon might make the decision on who will start, he left timing open to the imagination.

"Probably on the plane, or in the morning," Gannon said when asked when he might find an answer.

If Murray ends up sitting out, the job will go to rookie Clayton Tune, who impressed the Cardinals enough in the preseason to earn a place on the active roster as a backup. Gannon spoke of Tune's accuracy and efficient operation of the offense during practice as reasons for why he feels good about the rookie if Arizona chooses to proceed with Tune.

Still, Cardinals fans have been waiting quite some time to see Murray back on the field in uniform. Sunday could be the moment they've all been anticipating.

