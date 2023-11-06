Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

The bye week could help the MVP candidate avoid playing limited as the Eagles hit the meat of their schedule with games against Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco, a rematch in Dallas and Seattle in the five games post-bye.

Hurts' ability to play through injury buoys his teammates.

"As long as he can do it, and it's safe to go back out there, there ain't nothing that's going to keep him off the field," center Jason Kelce said on Sunday.

Hurts brushed off his ability to play through injuries, saying he'll do whatever his club needs to come out with a win.

"I don't like it being that way," he said of dealing with injuries. "I love to be all good, but, as I said, I'd do anything for this city and for my teammates. It takes what it takes, and that's simply put. Whatever it takes, and I'm just happy that we were able to gut out this win and we showed so much resilience."