Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Heading into Thursday, Lawrence has made 40 straight starts since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Jags in 2021. Whenever he makes it to No. 41 is now in question.

"I'm optimistic, but of course we're gonna have to make that decision Thursday and we'll go from there," Lawrence said on Tuesday. "Right now is not the day to do that."

If Lawrence can't make it, veteran C.J. Beathard would make his 13th career start, but his first for Jacksonville. All his previous starts came with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jacksonville is riding a three-game winning streak into Thursday, but not having its Pro Bowl quarterback would be a massive blow.