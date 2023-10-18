Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ predicted Tuesday that his status for Thursday night would likely be a game-day decision. That appears to be just the case.

Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

In a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence tweaked his left knee. Though he avoided a major injury, the ailment could still knock out Lawrence for at least one game, which would be a first in his two-plus-season career.

Heading into Thursday, Lawrence has made 40 straight starts since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Jags in 2021. Whenever he makes it to No. 41 is now in question.

"I'm optimistic, but of course we're gonna have to make that decision Thursday and we'll go from there," Lawrence said on Tuesday. "Right now is not the day to do that."

If Lawrence can't make it, veteran C.J. Beathard would make his 13th career start, but his first for Jacksonville. All his previous starts came with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jacksonville is riding a three-game winning streak into Thursday, but not having its Pro Bowl quarterback would be a massive blow.

The Jaguars (4-2) and Saints (3-3) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

