2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Saints on Prime Video





The suddenly hot Jaguars roll into New Orleans on Thursday riding a three-game win streak, but the health of QB Trevor Lawrence puts his availability for the Week 7 game against the Saints in doubt.





Lawrence left this past Sunday’s game against the Colts in the final minutes with a knee injury, but he told reporters this week that he was "optimistic" he will be able to play and officially is questionable for Thursday night.





He’s made 42 straight starts to start his career heading into Week 7, playing nearly every snap since his rookie season.





If Lawrence can’t go, it would be backup QB C.J. Beathard making his first start since late in the 2020 season with the 49ers. Beathard has completed 11 of 15 passes for 77 yards and one interception in eight relief appearances over three years in Jacksonville.





The Saints’ quarterback, Derek Carr, has also been durable throughout much of his career, but he also has been playing through pain this season. Carr suffered a right shoulder injury on a hard sack in a Week 3 loss at Green Bay. He struggled in a home loss to the Buccaneers but bounced back against the Patriots the next week and threw for 353 yards Sunday against Houston -- Carr’s high-water mark since arriving in New Orleans.





The Jaguars and Saints have met only seven times previously, with the Saints leading the series 5-2 and winning the past four matchups. The last time the Jaguars beat the Saints was in 2003, best known as the “River City Relay,” which featured one of the wildest finishes to a game in league history.





If Thursday is half as exciting as that matchup was nearly 20 years ago, we could be in for a treat.





Here are four things to watch for when the Jaguars visit the Saints on Thursday night on Prime Video:



