Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) 'optimistic' he will play vs. Saints: 'I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there'

Having arrived in Duval ahead of the 2021 season, Trevor Lawrence has begun his career with 40 consecutive starts.
Will he be available for a 41st in a row? That's the prevailing question ahead of his Jacksonville Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night on Prime Video.
Lawrence told reporters Tuesday he's going to do all he can to take the field, but a decision is unlikely to come until game day.
"I'm optimistic, but of course we're gonna have to make that decision Thursday and we'll go from there," Lawrence said. "Right now is not the day to do that."
In Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence tweaked his left knee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Lawrence was day to day after he was believed to have avoided a major injury.
Lawrence is indeed taking it day by day. On Tuesday, he was listed as a limited practice participant and, by his account, is trending in the right direction.
"I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there," he said. "I feel a lot better today than I would've thought, so I like how I'm progressing. I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."
Lawrence is wearing a brace and dealing with a knee injury for the first time in his career, so that "adds a challenge to it," he said. He's no stranger to playing through injury though, as he was listed as questionable with a toe injury for a myriad of weeks last season and never missed a game. Though the 24-year-old is still in just his third NFL campaign, he takes pride in showing up every Sunday -- or Thursday, in this case.
"I haven't missed a game in my career. Obviously, I'm only in my third year, but I take a lot of pride in that," Lawrence said. "Definitely is something that means a lot to me is just being out there … well, one, being out there, but also knowing I can put a good performance out there for my team, too, cause that doesn't help anyone if I can't. So, you gotta ask that question, as well."
Should Lawrence be unavailable for the Jaguars (4-2) against the Saints (3-3), C.J. Beathard would fill in.
"He prepares every week like he's the starter," Lawrence said. "He's always ready for that opportunity."
Beathard has made 12 starts in his career, but none since joining the Jaguars in 2021.
Right now, though, no decision has been made as Lawrence will continue to what he can to make it 41 straight starts.
"I'm doing everything I can to be in position to play," he said, "we'll just how it progresses in the next few days."