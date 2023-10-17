Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) 'optimistic' he will play vs. Saints: 'I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there'

Lawrence is wearing a brace and dealing with a knee injury for the first time in his career, so that "adds a challenge to it," he said. He's no stranger to playing through injury though, as he was listed as questionable with a toe injury for a myriad of weeks last season and never missed a game. Though the 24-year-old is still in just his third NFL campaign, he takes pride in showing up every Sunday -- or Thursday, in this case.

"I haven't missed a game in my career. Obviously, I'm only in my third year, but I take a lot of pride in that," Lawrence said. "Definitely is something that means a lot to me is just being out there … well, one, being out there, but also knowing I can put a good performance out there for my team, too, cause that doesn't help anyone if I can't. So, you gotta ask that question, as well."

Should Lawrence be unavailable for the Jaguars (4-2) against the Saints (3-3), C.J. Beathard would fill in.

"He prepares every week like he's the starter," Lawrence said. "He's always ready for that opportunity."

Beathard has made 12 starts in his career, but none since joining the Jaguars in 2021.

Right now, though, no decision has been made as Lawrence will continue to what he can to make it 41 straight starts.