Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) believed to have avoided major injury; considered day to day

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweaked his knee in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but the hope is he's ready to go for Thursday night's showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence is believed to have avoided a major injury, but will undergo an MRI and is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Lawrence played all but three snaps Sunday -- with C.J. Beathard kneeling out the blowout win -- completing 20 of 30 attempts for 181 yards with two touchdowns tosses and an interception.