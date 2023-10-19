Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

On Thursday, NFL Network senior national columnist Judy Battista said on NFL+'s The Insiders that she believes the Raiders' preference would be to give the start to rookie QB ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿ when the Raiders go into a game knowing Garoppolo can't play. If it's a situation where Garoppolo gets hurt during the course of a game, the team is more likely to go to the more experienced ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿.

The Raiders started O'Connell when Garoppolo couldn't play in Week 4 because of a concussion. O'Connell was up and down in his one start, and the Raiders pivoted to Hoyer when Garoppolo left Sunday's win over the Patriots.

A 2023 fifth-round pick from Purdue, O'Connell started against the Chargers, completing 24 of 39 passes (61.5%) for 238 yards and a rushing touchdown and leading the Raiders back into the game, down 17 points in the first half. But he also was intercepted once, sacked seven times and fumbled three times, losing two of them in the 24-17 loss.

Hoyer stepped in for Garoppolo on Sunday, playing 25 snaps in the 21-17 victory over the Patriots, completing 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards and no turnovers.