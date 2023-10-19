Around the NFL

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

Published: Oct 19, 2023 at 03:19 PM Updated: Oct 19, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per a source. 

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the news.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a back injury serious enough he had to be taken to a local hospital. The Raiders believe Garoppolo “dodged a bullet” with the injury, however, believing it's far less serious than initially feared. But he was not healthy enough to practice Wednesday, and now the Raiders will be down a quarterback Sunday.

But which quarterback will they start?

Related Links

On Thursday, NFL Network senior national columnist Judy Battista said on NFL+'s The Insiders that she believes the Raiders' preference would be to give the start to rookie QB ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿ when the Raiders go into a game knowing Garoppolo can't play. If it's a situation where Garoppolo gets hurt during the course of a game, the team is more likely to go to the more experienced ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿.

The Raiders started O'Connell when Garoppolo couldn't play in Week 4 because of a concussion. O'Connell was up and down in his one start, and the Raiders pivoted to Hoyer when Garoppolo left Sunday's win over the Patriots. 

A 2023 fifth-round pick from Purdue, O'Connell started against the Chargers, completing 24 of 39 passes (61.5%) for 238 yards and a rushing touchdown and leading the Raiders back into the game, down 17 points in the first half. But he also was intercepted once, sacked seven times and fumbled three times, losing two of them in the 24-17 loss.

Hoyer stepped in for Garoppolo on Sunday, playing 25 snaps in the 21-17 victory over the Patriots, completing 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards and no turnovers.

Both the Raiders and Bears should be starting backup quarterbacks in Week 7. With ﻿Justin Fields﻿ likely out, Chicago are expected to turn to undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ for his first NFL start. Bagent replaced an injured Fields last week and had some moments, but the Bears fell to 1-5 with the loss to the Vikings.

Related Content

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

Raiders star Davante Adams has grown frustrated in his lack of involvement in the Las Vegas offense of late, telling reporters on Wednesday that "I'm not here just to hang out."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Sunday night's marquee Dolphins-Eagles showdown features a pair of former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy backs Dak Prescott after up-and-down start to 2023 season

Because Dak Prescott hasn't propelled Dallas to a title in his first seven seasons, he's constantly subjected to intense scrutiny. That pressure is not lost on his coach, Mike McCarthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf takes defiant stance regarding penalties: 'I'm not gonna change who I am'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿'s 2023 season has included a couple of touchdowns, an average of 15.3 yards per reception, and enough frustration to land atop coach Pete Carroll's board of penalized Seahawks.
news

Patrick Mahomes invests in Formula One team, 'always looking around' at ownership opportunities

Chiefs stars ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ are leading a new group of investors strategically pouring money into Alpine F1, one of 10 teams participating in the global pinnacle of motorsport.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles agrees with Baker Mayfield: 'We should be pissed off every week'

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is of the belief that a bit of a pissed-off approach would do the Tampa Bay offense some good. And head coach Todd Bowles agrees.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski 'ready' for full-strength Jonathan Taylor: 'We do anticipate that his workload increases'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know if the Browns will see the Jonathan Taylor of old on Sunday, but his team will be prepared for just that when they face the Colts. 
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs DL Chris Jones' dominant start: 'This is what he's been the last few years, he's grown up before our eyes'

Heading into Week 7 against the Chargers, Chris Jones has posted a sack in each game he's played this year and simultaneously put a smile on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's face. 
news

Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

﻿Mecole Hardman﻿'s stay with the Jets never left the gate. Now, he's headed back to the familiar skies of Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman to the Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 