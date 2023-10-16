Around the NFL

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a big bullet' with back injury, status unclear for Week 7

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ appears to have avoided a major back injury.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Garoppolo "dodged a big bullet" regarding internal injuries.

"There was some concern yesterday that it was an internal issue," McDaniels told reporters. "So we did a bunch of scans yesterday, last night. Seems like we dodged a big bullet in that regard. That's good news. We're still doing a couple things this morning and we'll kind of make sure we do all the right things here as we go forward. The prognosis is a lot better than it might have otherwise been. Don't yet for this week, relatively speaking. So there's a lot still to, I'd say, uncover in that regard, but good news relative to what it might have been."

Related Links

Jimmy G is still undergoing tests, and his status for Week 7's game in Chicago is up in the air, but it appears the injury won't keep the QB out long-term.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over New England. He exited to the locker room before halftime and was initially designated as doubtful. However, his status was quickly changed to out, and he was then transported to a local hospital out of precaution.

Veteran QB ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ entered the contest and helped secure the Raiders' third victory of the season. When Garoppolo missed Week 4 due to a concussion, rookie ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿ got the start in a 24-17 loss to Los Angeles.

Garoppolo hasn't played a full slate of games since 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful for Week 7 vs. Raiders

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday.
news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

Panthers head coach Frank Reich informed his players Monday that he has handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) believed to have avoided major injury; considered day to day

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is believed to have avoided a major knee injury, but will undergo an MRI and is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith following loss: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'

Losers of three of their last four, the Falcons have been plagued by nine turnovers in that span. Said head coach Arthur Smith: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor takes blame for end-of-half blunder in loss to Bills

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor shouldered the blame for a botched sequence at the end of the first half that had New York poised to score and instead came away empty in Sunday night's loss to Buffalo.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield puts loss to Lions on himself, offense: 'We have to be better'

On a day when the Tampa Bay wore its Creamsicle throwback uniforms, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield wore the loss after a six-point offensive effort against the Detroit Lions.
news

Browns' defense shows why it's 'best in the world' in win over 49ers

The Cleveland Browns gave up one long touchdown drive to open the game against the San Francisco 49ers, then essentially slammed the door shut en route to a 19-17 victory. "We say it all the time. We're the best in the world," corner Greg Newsome II said of the Browns defense. 
news

Bills survive another slow start, scare from Giants on last-second pass breakup in end zone

The Bills played without a lead for the first 56 minutes of Sunday Night Football. They almost lost it on the final play of their 14-9 win over the Giants.
news

Jets earn first-ever win over Eagles, leave Jalen Hurts latest QB 'embarrassed' by defense

After a surprising, come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the previously Philadelphia Eagles -- their first-ever win in 13 tries over their NFC neighbors to the south -- the Jets are entering their bye at 3-3.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.