Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bagent, who saw his first NFL action in relief of Fields against the Vikings, will make his first start against a Raiders squad also without its starting quarterback, as Las Vegas' ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is out with a back injury.

This will mark Fields' eighth game missed since taking over as the Bears starter in Week 3 of his 2021 rookie season. Fields looked to have found his top form when he threw a combined eight touchdowns in Weeks 4-5, but was held in check before his departure. Bagent filled in with a 10-of-14-passing performance for 83 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

During parts of six seasons playing for Sheperd, the 23-year-old Bagent threw an NCAA-record 159 touchdowns, including seasons of 53 and 41 over his junior and senior campaigns, respectively. He put up 17,034 yards, including 5,000 and 4,580 in each of his last two years.

Playing Division II college football is a rather massive difference than the NFL ranks, of course, but Bagent is well aware of that.

"Obviously the team I'm going against Sunday is a little bit better than West Chester," Bagent said earlier this week, via The Associated Press, of the team he played a year ago at this time, tallying four total TDs in a 47-14 win. "But other than that, the other team is a little bit smarter than they were a year ago and there are quite a bit more details than there were a year ago. Other than that, you just play hard and operate in sync with the guys you've got."

Historically speaking, this could be the perfect opportunity -- and opponent --- for Bagent, though. Per NFL Research, the Raiders are 0-3 against rookie QBs since 2021. That includes losing to Fields and the Bears two years ago.