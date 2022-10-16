Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

Published: Oct 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The New England Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round quarterback for a third consecutive game.

Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain and earned a surprising designation of questionable ahead of the club's game against Cleveland, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.

It has been a rough start to the year for Jones even before the ankle injury forced him out early in a Week 3 loss to Baltimore. The Alabama product has gone 64-of-97 passing for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions, good for a 76.2 passer rating.

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky, is set for the second start of his career in Jones' stead.

After backup Brian Hoyer exited Week 4 against the Packers with a concussion, Zappe stepped in and played well in a losing effort, throwing for 99 yards and a score.

He then delivered another safe, efficient performance in New England's 29-0 dismantling of the Detroit Lions the following week. Zappe missed on only four of his 21 passes, one of which went for an interception, and passed for 188 yards with another TD throw.

There may not be much flair to a Zappe-led New England unit, but he's proven himself capable of doing his job in Belichick's offense.

The Patriots (2-3) and Browns (2-3) kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for the 49ers' game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin.

news

Injury roundup: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to play vs. Eagles on 'SNF'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play in the Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, 'trusting the process' in recovery

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Bridget Condon Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Is Niners HC Kyle Shanahan sentimental about Atlanta return? 'Honestly, no'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is headed back to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Chargers DC Renaldo Hill on Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'If he gets going, it can be a scary movie'

Despite Russell Wilson's struggles in Denver so far, Los Angeles defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill isn't about to look past the perennial Pro Bowler.

news

Mike McDaniel happy to have Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson: He 'was a target of ours that we had on our mind'

While the Dolphins didn't have an eye on QB Skylar Thompson being a starter so quickly, head coach Mike McDaniel and Co. had their eye on the Kansas State product for some time.

news

DeSean Jackson ready for comeback: 'I ain't retired. I'm a free agent.'

Veteran NFL speedster DeSean Jackson has interest in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE