Around the NFL

Roundup: Saints working out Chris Hogan, other WRs with Michael Thomas sidelined

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 09:56 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

With Michael Thomas on the mend for the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position. The Saints are even looking to other sports to bolster their roster.

New Orleans is working out receivers Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, including Chris Hogan﻿, formerly of the New England Patriots, most recently of the New York Jets and currently of the Premier Lacrosse League's Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Hogan, 33, spent the 2020 season with the Jets, racking up 14 receptions for 118 yards in five games played. But with no NFL prospects heading into the summer, Hogan tried out for and made the Cannons Lacrosse Club's roster in the PLL. The journeyman wideout was then traded to the Whipsnakes earlier this month. Hogan famously played lacrosse at Penn State before playing football at Monmouth.

The receiver/midfielder is in the middle of his PLL regular season, which wraps up on Aug. 15. But the Whipsnakes are supportive of Hogan's workout in New Orleans and his NFL aspirations, per Garafolo.

New Orleans currently boasts Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris in its WR room behind the healing Thomas.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Monday:

  • Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said linebacker Darius Leonard underwent a "small" ankle procedure that will sideline him for the beginning of training camp. Ballard said running back Marlon Mack, defensive end Kemoko Turay and wide receiver Parris Campbell are all 100% heading into camp.
  • Veteran interior lineman Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement Monday. Kilgore, 33, played in 98 games, starting 60, for the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He logged nine special teams snaps during Kansas City's postseason run last season.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles signed second-round offensive lineman Landon Dickerson to his rookie deal. Dickerson, who played center at Alabama, started out at guard this spring, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Philadelphia intends to try Dickerson out at center once he is fully recovered from the ACL injury he suffered in the SEC title game with the intention of him one day taking over for ﻿Jason Kelce﻿.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles in Los Angeles' locker room are still being felt. Matthew Stafford﻿, though, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.
news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Steelers' Melvin Ingram excited to get to work: 'Right now, I'm 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing'

Entering Year 10, Melvin Ingram is amped to get his first season with the Steelers started.
news

Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham noncommittal about return, but says knee is 'feeling great' 

Odell Beckham is still working his way back from a torn ACL. The star WR isn't sure when he'll be 100%, but he's confident that the Browns "have a special opportunity" to win it all in 2021.
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW