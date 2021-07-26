Roundup: Saints working out Chris Hogan, other WRs with Michael Thomas sidelined

With Michael Thomas on the mend for the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position. The Saints are even looking to other sports to bolster their roster.

New Orleans is working out receivers Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, including Chris Hogan﻿, formerly of the New England Patriots, most recently of the New York Jets and currently of the Premier Lacrosse League's Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Hogan, 33, spent the 2020 season with the Jets, racking up 14 receptions for 118 yards in five games played. But with no NFL prospects heading into the summer, Hogan tried out for and made the Cannons Lacrosse Club's roster in the PLL. The journeyman wideout was then traded to the Whipsnakes earlier this month. Hogan famously played lacrosse at Penn State before playing football at Monmouth.

The receiver/midfielder is in the middle of his PLL regular season, which wraps up on Aug. 15. But the Whipsnakes are supportive of Hogan's workout in New Orleans and his NFL aspirations, per Garafolo.

New Orleans currently boasts Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris in its WR room behind the healing Thomas.

