Back to Boston: Former NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Having won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, Hogan is returning to Boston and returning to his lacrosse roots, where he once shined while playing at Penn State.

As a junior for the Nittany Lions, Hogan posted a team-high 29 goals.

With his last NFL action coming in five games for the Jets in 2020, the 33-year-old Hogan signed with the Premier Lacrosse League in February.

Now he's made the Cannons' roster and is poised to set off his new career Friday against the Redwoods Lacrosse Club in the familiar confines of Gillette Stadium, which will host the league's opening weekend slate of games. The Redwoods-Cannons matchup will be streamed on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. ET.

"I'm grateful to coach [Sean] Quirk and the Cannons coaching staff for taking a chance on someone who hasn't played this sport in such a long time. It's a tremendous opportunity, and I'm very thankful to have the chance to compete with these guys. These are the best lacrosse players in the world," Hogan said via ESPN.com. "To be able to make the 25-man roster, I think back to my days when I was on the bubble of getting cut [in the NFL], and that feeling. I certainly had it [Tuesday] night."

Hogan, who's a midfielder, was a wide receiver for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets. His most notable seasons came in New England, where he won Super Bowls to conclude the 2016 and 2018 seasons. In nine NFL seasons, Hogan played in 100 games with 39 starts and hauled in 216 receptions for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns. Now, his statistical success will come in the form of goals, assists and groundballs.