Former Jets, Patriots WR Chris Hogan signs with Premier Lacrosse League

Chris Hogan is taking his talents to another pro league -- and sport.

The veteran wide receiver announced Saturday on Twitter his intentions to play in the Premier Lacrosse League for the 2021 season.

"As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I'm excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world," Hogan posted.

He will be eligible to be drafted by one of the league's eight clubs in the PLL Entry Draft on March 25.

Hogan spent the 2020 campaign with the Jets, catching 14 passes for 118 yards in five games before going on injured reserve and being waived in December. The former undrafted free agent is best known for his days with the Patriots, where he participated in three consecutive Super Bowls and won two. He also played four seasons with the Bills and had brief stints with the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Patriots.

If this marks the end of his 10-year NFL career, the Monmouth University product finishes with 216 receptions and 18 touchdowns in the regular season and 34 and four in the postseason.

