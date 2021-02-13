Around the NFL

Former Jets, Patriots WR Chris Hogan signs with Premier Lacrosse League

Published: Feb 13, 2021 at 03:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Chris Hogan is taking his talents to another pro league -- and sport.

The veteran wide receiver announced Saturday on Twitter his intentions to play in the Premier Lacrosse League for the 2021 season.

"As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I'm excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world," Hogan posted.

He will be eligible to be drafted by one of the league's eight clubs in the PLL Entry Draft on March 25.

Hogan spent the 2020 campaign with the Jets, catching 14 passes for 118 yards in five games before going on injured reserve and being waived in December. The former undrafted free agent is best known for his days with the Patriots, where he participated in three consecutive Super Bowls and won two. He also played four seasons with the Bills and had brief stints with the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins and Patriots.

If this marks the end of his 10-year NFL career, the Monmouth University product finishes with 216 receptions and 18 touchdowns in the regular season and 34 and four in the postseason.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

  • The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for mocking Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill﻿'s signature peace sign after a late fourth-down stop in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Winfield was flagged for taunting after the play.
  • Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was not fined for his verbal altercation with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady after Antonio Brown﻿'s touchdown in the second quarter of Super Bowl LV, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mathieu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions.
  • The Green Bay Packers recently created about $8.3M in cap space by converting injured left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿'s more than $11M roster bonus into a signing bonus and spreading it out over the length of the contract, Rapoport reported. He'll make the same as before, but it gives the Packers some room to operate in free agency. Bakhtiari, who landed on IR with a torn ACL on Dec. 31, signed a four-year, $105.5M extension in November.

