Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys applied their new lesson when they signed Prescott to a four-year deal that will pay him $40 million per year, bidding the lingering elephant in the room adieu well before the 2021 season arrived.

"I think Dak's rare," Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Wednesday. "We made him the highest-paid player in the league for a reason. ... He's unique."

With that out of the way, Dallas now has a clear objective in sight: win a Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm not trying to be sacrilegious here but the facts are that I would, right now, if I could, and I knew had a good chance to do it, I would do anything known to man to get in a Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday. "That's a fact. And there's nothing, in my mind, that can have a higher priority than that."

If Jones learned anything from the pandemic-affected 2020 season, it was the value of the NFL in his life. After completing a season in which only a percentage of Cowboys fans were permitted to attend games at AT&T Stadium, and being forced to do so without a viable franchise quarterback available, Jones has a new perspective on his position as owner of one of the trademark franchises in the sporting world.

"I feel as driven as I was when I first bought the team," Jones said. "I was scared to death then and I'm scared to death now. I worry about what's happening out here in the economy, the COVID, and I worry about our place in it in the NFL and where the place is in sports -- I worry about that. But the thing that means the most to me, that I care about -- and I can probably be anywhere in the world -- I want to be here right now. I want to be here with our team."

Plenty of gratitude is expected to be shown by the Hard Knocks crew this summer, but while it's great to reinforce the nation's emotional connection to the game, results still matter more than anything. Dallas is acutely aware of this reality, investing resources in revamping a defense that was a sieve in 2020 and adding veteran coach Dan Quinn as the team's defensive coordinator.

Now, it's about putting it into practice and stacking victories. The regular season is still more than a month away, but the efforts begin now in Oxnard, Calif. Soon enough, the Cowboys will be back in Dallas, ready to embark on another pursuit of a title.