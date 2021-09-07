NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Buccaneers, Chiefs begin 2021 season on top

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Previous rank: No. 19





﻿﻿﻿I guess you can give the Bears some credit for being true to their word: All offseason, we were told that Andy Dalton would be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1, and that's exactly where we're headed for the Sunday Night Football showcase against the Rams. Dalton enters the season on top of the depth chart, but the veteran might be in the least enviable position of any starter in the league. The entire fan base wants Justin Fields to play, and those fans will let Matt Nagy and the Bears know it by the season's first three-and-out. Dalton might be the only QB1 in the league who doesn't have the support of his own fan base.