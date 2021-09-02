Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Not since 2016 has the Silver and Black found its way into the postseason dance.

For Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, he's entering his third season with the club, and making his first trip to the playoffs is the onus for the campaign ahead.

"Jon [Gruden] and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt about that," Mayock said Wednesday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "You guys are all going to put that in your headlines, and I understand it, but that's what the expectation is. We think we've done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position, and we've got to take care of business."

Indeed, Mayock's prognostication about his comments making headlines has come true, but predicting the Raiders' fate in 2021 will prove more difficult. After all, Las Vegas shares the AFC West with the two-time reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers aren't to be slept on either.

Nonetheless, a pivotal season awaits the Gruden-Mayock regime.

Since returning to the Raiders, Gruden has produced a 19-29 record in three years, with the team going 15-17 over the last two seasons with Mayock in the building.

Having come under fire for draft choices -- particularly in the first round -- who have not panned out, Mayock believes the Raiders' younger charges struggled last season due to havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Admittedly, every team had to deal with the same chaotic offseason, but Mayock believes things were perhaps a bit more arduous for the Raiders youngins.