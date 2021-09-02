Around the NFL

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 08:28 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Not since 2016 has the Silver and Black found its way into the postseason dance.

For Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, he's entering his third season with the club, and making his first trip to the playoffs is the onus for the campaign ahead.

"Jon [Gruden] and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt about that," Mayock said Wednesday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "You guys are all going to put that in your headlines, and I understand it, but that's what the expectation is. We think we've done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position, and we've got to take care of business."

Indeed, Mayock's prognostication about his comments making headlines has come true, but predicting the Raiders' fate in 2021 will prove more difficult. After all, Las Vegas shares the AFC West with the two-time reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers aren't to be slept on either.

Nonetheless, a pivotal season awaits the Gruden-Mayock regime.

Since returning to the Raiders, Gruden has produced a 19-29 record in three years, with the team going 15-17 over the last two seasons with Mayock in the building.

Having come under fire for draft choices -- particularly in the first round -- who have not panned out, Mayock believes the Raiders' younger charges struggled last season due to havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Admittedly, every team had to deal with the same chaotic offseason, but Mayock believes things were perhaps a bit more arduous for the Raiders youngins.

"The lack of training camp, I'm not sure if people really understand -- all 32 teams dealt with it, so I'm not complaining, please don't take it that way -- but it's just a different developmental path for the young guys, right?" Mayock said.

And that path has a few more twists and turns within the Raiders' system.

"I was frustrated because I felt like, in our system, on both sides of the ball, it's tough on young guys," Mayock said. "The volume is tough, especially on offense. It's tough. So no offseason camp was brutal. COVID, managing COVID was hard."

Things are unlikely to get any easier for Mayock and Co., who are still looking for sustained production from developing youngers such as Clelin Ferrell﻿, Johnathan Abram﻿, Damon Arnette﻿, Henry Ruggs III and this year's surprise first-rounder, Alex Leatherwood﻿.

But with every new season comes new hope and aspirations. This time around, there's a bit more of a normal(ish) offseason for the Raiders to build off of, as well.

"I'm fired up, and it's part of A) being back to normal, but B) more just the accumulation of three years," Mayock said. "My dad used to say, 'Don't worry about whether or not the horse is blind -- just load the freaking truck.' That's where we are. We've assembled 53 players. We think we're going to be a pretty good football team. We're not hiding from expectations."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) scheduled to undergo surgery today

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is scheduled to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Pace: There's no need for us to rush Justin Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Pace offered his encouragement for Andy Dalton leading the way and underlined the belief in developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 
news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Conversations with Aaron Rodgers 'have been excellent'

Talking the day after the NFL's cut to 53-man rosters, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke of better communication between he, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. 
news

Vikings re-sign DE Everson Griffen one day after cutting him

The Vikings have signed DE Everson Griffen on Wednesday after using the roster spot he vacated Tuesday to execute corresponding moves.
news

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

Chiefs standout safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
