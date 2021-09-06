Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

The Houston Texans ended the QB charade ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback.

Texans coach David Culley made the perfunctory announcement Monday.

"Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure," Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

The 32-year-old Taylor has been the clear-cut starter since Deshaun Watson became embroiled in off-field issues, including 22 civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Monday's news, however, confirms that Watson will remain on the roster but not play. Given his standing trade request and lingering legal issues, there was some thought that the Texans could decide to tell Watson they planned to play him, and if he refused, fine or suspend the QB. In the end, the club will forgo that option.

With no end in sight in Watson's legal situation, the NFL continues to investigate the case. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week that there is no indication the NFL plans to put Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt list as of now as the legal process unfolds.

In the meantime, the Texans will ride the veteran Taylor, who has started 47 career games, bringing experience to the position.

"Not a very vocal guy, but first guy in, last one to leave," Culley said of Taylor, via reporter Aaron Wilson. "I have seen him a little bit more going into 11th year more vocal than he has been. I think those experiences have helped him be in position to lead our football team."