Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is expected to be on the Houston Texans' initial 53-man roster.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Texans aren't excepted to trade Watson before today's 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline, per sources informed of the situation.

Barring a dramatic turn, Houston is poised to keep the QB on the roster into the regular season, Rapoport added.

Watson remains under investigation by both NFL and police after being accused in 22 separate civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

With cutdown day providing one soft deadline for the Texans' decision on Watson, rumors have swirled in recent days that a trade could come down with teams finalizing their initial 53-man rosters.

Watson has a standing trade request dating back to the spring, but the Texans have stood firm in requesting high compensation for the quarterback -- three first-round picks and more, per Pelissero. With the sexual misconduct backdrop, no team has been willing to meet those demands. Watson also has a no-trade clause and could scuttle any deal to a destination he does not prefer.

With Houston expected to keep Watson on their roster to start the season, the question is the team's next move with the signal-caller. Do they play with a 52-man roster? Do they pay Watson more than $10 million to stay home or simply attend meetings, as he has throughout camp? Or, does the club decide it wants to force the Pro Bowler to play for them, and if he declines, suspend him, fine him, and attempt to void his guarantees?