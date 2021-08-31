Around the NFL

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Published: Aug 31, 2021 at 11:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is expected to be on the Houston Texans' initial 53-man roster.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Texans aren't excepted to trade Watson before today's 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline, per sources informed of the situation.

Barring a dramatic turn, Houston is poised to keep the QB on the roster into the regular season, Rapoport added.

Watson remains under investigation by both NFL and police after being accused in 22 separate civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

With cutdown day providing one soft deadline for the Texans' decision on Watson, rumors have swirled in recent days that a trade could come down with teams finalizing their initial 53-man rosters.

Watson has a standing trade request dating back to the spring, but the Texans have stood firm in requesting high compensation for the quarterback -- three first-round picks and more, per Pelissero. With the sexual misconduct backdrop, no team has been willing to meet those demands. Watson also has a no-trade clause and could scuttle any deal to a destination he does not prefer.

With Houston expected to keep Watson on their roster to start the season, the question is the team's next move with the signal-caller. Do they play with a 52-man roster? Do they pay Watson more than $10 million to stay home or simply attend meetings, as he has throughout camp? Or, does the club decide it wants to force the Pro Bowler to play for them, and if he declines, suspend him, fine him, and attempt to void his guarantees?

With no end in sight in Watson's legal situation, the NFL continues to investigate the case. However, Pelissero noted that there is no indication the NFL plans to put Watson on the Commissioner's exempt list as of now as the legal process unfolds.

Related Content

news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
news

Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday. The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster -- ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿, Jonathan Williams and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿. 
news

Dwayne Haskins expected to make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

Dwayne Haskins﻿ has earned a job out of training camp. The former first-rounder is expected to make the initial 53-man roster with the Steelers.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff: Every year teams surprise, so 'why not us?'

Lions ownership is aware that Detroit's roster won't be a quick fix. Just don't ask starting quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ about the low expectations in the Motor City.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury empathetic on cutdown day: 'I was cut seven or eight times, and you remember that'

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said being empathetic to players who have battled for a roster spot only to come up short, and expressing appreciation for the work, can go a long way with those who just lost a job. 
news

Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, 'definitely has a chip on his shoulder' 

Defensive end Chandler Jones was back at practice Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's no doubt" he has a chip on his shoulder as the pass rusher heads into a contract year. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to COVID-19 protocols for regular season 

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. 
news

Niners QB Trey Lance (finger) expected to miss seven days

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance will miss seven days due to a "small chip" on his finger. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW