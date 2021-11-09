NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cardinals back on top; Chargers, Browns crash new-look top 10

Previous rank: No. 31





The second half of the season could go one of two ways for Dan Campbell: The Lions could continue to fight and hang tough in games and eventually pull out a win or three; or, the losses create a snowball effect, hopelessness sets in and, eventually, Detroit reaches an unsavory final record that nobody wants connected to their résumé. The bye arrived at a helpful time for a team trying to escape an avalanche. “This season is not over,” Tight end T.J. Hockenson said after the team's Week 8 loss to the Eagles. “And we’re able to write the story with what guys want to do, what we want to do as a team and where we want to go with this organization and with this city.”