Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.

Following Jacksonville's close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Meyer stayed behind in Ohio to visit family. His stay included an appearance at an event from which photos and videos eventually emerged of Meyer, including one in which he appeared to be dancing with a young woman.

Meyer, who is married, expressed regret Monday morning.

"I stayed (in Ohio) to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant," Meyer explained. "There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."

The first-time NFL head coach told reporters he spoke with Jaguars players and staff after the incident. Jaguars owner Shad Khan was "very supportive," Meyer said.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer said. "It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

Meyer has also talked with his family about his mistake, explaining "that's not me and ... oh yeah, they were upset."

Meyer's team is off to an 0-4 start in his first NFL season. Conduct such as Meyer's over the weekend certainly won't buy him any goodwill with an already critical public, but Meyer said he has cleared the air with his players.

"I spoke to a bunch of leaders one-on-one, spoke to all the players," Meyer said. "They're good. They were focused on Tennessee. I apologized again for being a distraction, and coach should not be a distraction."