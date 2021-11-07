Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 07, 2021 at 02:59 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After not logging a single practice this past week, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will not play in Week 9.

The Cardinals listed the star quarterback and receiver as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Murray and Hopkins would be game-time decisions.

Veteran Colt McCoy will get the start in Murray's place; outside of a handful of snaps in recent weeks, McCoy's last notable game action came last season when he started for the Giants in Week 15. Receivers Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley will be asked to pick up the slack for Hopkins, along with dual-threat back Chase Edmonds and TD machine James Conner﻿.

Murray sustained an ankle injury toward the end of Arizona's Week 8 loss to Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, which prevented his availability for practice. Despite the repeated absences, both Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury sounded optimistic about the QB's gameday status. Instead, Arizona has decided to air on the side of caution.

Hopkins has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that pre-dates the Packers game. He did not participate in the practices that followed the Week 7 win over the Texans.

Hopkins aggravated the injury in the first quarter versus Green Bay and played limited snaps the rest of the way. He finished with two catches for 66 yards, the bulk of which came on a spectacular 55-yard grab.

The Cardinals will miss Hopkins and Murray's play-making in a pivotal clash against a division rival.

